This dance performance of a little girl, who fought cancer like a boss, is a must-watch

A young girl who has lost one of her legs to cancer has stunned one and all with her beautiful dance. Eleven-year-old Anjali gave a spirited performance at a medical conference recently, winning many hearts, and offering a lesson in resilience.

Advertising

Performing at NATCON IASO 2019, an annual conference for medical personnel attached with surgical oncology in Kolkata, the little “warrior” danced to Shreya Ghoshal’s famous hit, ‘Mere Dholna Sunn’. Dressed in a lehenga, the girl dances to the fast rhythmic beats of the Vidya Balan’s song, spinning around the stage with much ease. The inspiring video of her performance has also gone viral.

The video was posted on Facebook by one of the doctors attending the conference, Dr Arnab Gupta, who said the little girl wants to be an acclaimed dancer. “Our treating doctors and nurses inspired her with the story of Sudhachandran. She fought back to become an outstanding dancer within couple of years, winning several accolades and hearts,” the doctor added.

Watch the video here:

The over 3-minute video is nothing but magic as described by many users online and they praised the girl for her grit.