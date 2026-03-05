Girl’s ‘adorable’ dance with grandfathers at wedding event melts hearts online: ‘3 pookies living in their prime time’

Some wedding performances entertain the crowd for a moment. A few leave people reaching for their phones to capture the memory. And then there are the rare ones that linger in your mind long after it ends.
That is exactly what happened during bride Aeshna Prasad’s sangeet, where a heartwarming dance by a little girl alongside her ‘nanu‘ (maternal grandfather) and ‘dadu‘ (paternal grandfather) stole the spotlight. The sweet family moment has now charmed more than 8.4 million viewers online.
The clip, shared by Anjali Damani Choreography, shows the trio performing to the upbeat Marathi song ‘Shaky‘ by Sanju Rathod. Standing between her two grandfathers, the young girl confidently leads the routine as they follow along with coordinated steps. All three, dressed in festive outfits, move in rhythm, creating a performance that feels both playful and full of affection.
Despite their age, the two grandfathers match the child’s enthusiasm, carefully keeping up with the choreography while staying close by her side. Meanwhile, the little girl appears completely at ease on stage, smiling brightly as she hits each move without hesitation.
One of the most memorable parts of the performance arrives when the music builds up. At that moment, both grandfathers lift her gently into the air for a choreographed step. With her arms stretched out dramatically, she fully embraces the moment while they hold her securely, clearly enjoying the performance just as much as the cheering audience.
View this post on Instagram
The video quickly won over viewers, drawing a flood of emotional reactions on social media. One user wrote, “A girl who lost both, her dadu and nanu, gets to live an unfulfilled dream through this lil girl.” Another commented, “This little girl will cherish this moment throughout her life!”
Others were just as moved by the wholesome scene. A third person added, “These 3 pookies are already living in their prime time.” Another user called it “The coolest thing on my feed today.” A fifth viewer reflected on the moment, writing, “After reaching adulthood this memory will transform into a precious one. As precious as diamond. Where many grandfathers never loved or fulfilled the wishes of granddaughters, this is an exceptionally superb view.”