Girl’s ‘adorable’ dance with grandfathers at wedding event melts hearts online: ‘3 pookies living in their prime time’

Despite their age, the two grandfathers match the child’s enthusiasm, carefully keeping up with the choreography while staying close by her side

Some wedding performances entertain the crowd for a moment. A few leave people reaching for their phones to capture the memory. And then there are the rare ones that linger in your mind long after it ends.

That is exactly what happened during bride Aeshna Prasad’s sangeet, where a heartwarming dance by a little girl alongside her ‘nanu‘ (maternal grandfather) and ‘dadu‘ (paternal grandfather) stole the spotlight. The sweet family moment has now charmed more than 8.4 million viewers online.

The clip, shared by Anjali Damani Choreography, shows the trio performing to the upbeat Marathi song ‘Shaky‘ by Sanju Rathod. Standing between her two grandfathers, the young girl confidently leads the routine as they follow along with coordinated steps. All three, dressed in festive outfits, move in rhythm, creating a performance that feels both playful and full of affection.