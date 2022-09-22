Girl dances inside a crowded Delhi Metro coach. Netizens want her confidence

Nowadays, it isn’t uncommon to see people dancing on the streets as they take part in the latest trends and dance challenges. Being unmindful of the people around takes a lot of confidence. A similar video of a girl dancing inside a moving Metro coach while passengers stand nearby is going viral on Instagram.

The clip was shared by a woman with the username thinlay.bhutia on September 11 and it has received more than 1.5 million views. “Delhi metro life,” says a text insert on the video. The video shows the girl performing dance steps inside a moving Metro coach, which seems quite crowded, while her friend is recording her. The video seems to have been shot by a fellow passenger. “Confidence ho toh aisa,” says the caption of the video, praising the girl’s confidence.

Netizens lauded the girl’s confidence to dance in a crowded Metro train and wished they had the same.

“Need such a confidence,” commented an Instagram user. “M bhi thi metro me Maine bhi dekha tha (I was also in this Metro, I also saw this),” another person wrote. “Got courage to record them,” said a third.

Earlier as well, there have been instances of people recording their dance videos in the Metro. In May, a woman had recorded a video of doing the ‘Jiggle Jiggle’ dance challenge on the Metro. Her video had gone viral on Instagram.