scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 22, 2022

Girl dances inside a crowded Delhi Metro coach. Netizens want her confidence

The clip was shared on Instagram on September 11 and it has received more than 1.5 million views.

Delhi Metro dance, girl dance in Delhi metro, viral video, Delhi, dance challenge, trends, Instagram, viral, trendingThe viral video shows a girl dancing inside a crowded Delhi Metro coach.

Nowadays, it isn’t uncommon to see people dancing on the streets as they take part in the latest trends and dance challenges. Being unmindful of the people around takes a lot of confidence. A similar video of a girl dancing inside a moving Metro coach while passengers stand nearby is going viral on Instagram.

Also Read |Woman aces Jiggle Jiggle hook steps in moving Delhi metro train

The clip was shared by a woman with the username thinlay.bhutia on September 11 and it has received more than 1.5 million views. “Delhi metro life,” says a text insert on the video. The video shows the girl performing dance steps inside a moving Metro coach, which seems quite crowded, while her friend is recording her. The video seems to have been shot by a fellow passenger. “Confidence ho toh aisa,” says the caption of the video, praising the girl’s confidence.

Watch the video below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ghamba Bhumo (@thinlay.bhutia)

Netizens lauded the girl’s confidence to dance in a crowded Metro train and wished they had the same.
“Need such a confidence,” commented an Instagram user. “M bhi thi metro me Maine bhi dekha tha (I was also in this Metro, I also saw this),” another person wrote. “Got courage to record them,” said a third.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: As state Congress units urge Rahul Gandhi to take ove...Premium
Delhi Confidential: As state Congress units urge Rahul Gandhi to take ove...
From Delhi farmers who first tried Pusa decomposer, word of advice for Pu...Premium
From Delhi farmers who first tried Pusa decomposer, word of advice for Pu...
From Noida to Kerala: Mumbai Police maps cyber crime hotspotsPremium
From Noida to Kerala: Mumbai Police maps cyber crime hotspots
Draft Bill moves to regulate Internet-based, OTT telecom servicesPremium
Draft Bill moves to regulate Internet-based, OTT telecom services

Earlier as well, there have been instances of people recording their dance videos in the Metro. In May, a woman had recorded a video of doing the ‘Jiggle Jiggle’ dance challenge on the Metro. Her video had gone viral on Instagram.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 22-09-2022 at 12:41:02 pm
Next Story

Mother shows how her crying baby triggers Apple watch warnings for ‘Loud Environment’. Parents can relate

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 22: Latest News
Advertisement