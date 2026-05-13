Gir lioness launches a live hunt in front of a tourist jeep, video goes viral

A group of tourists had a once-in-a-lifetime experience in Gujarat’s Gir Forest, a breathtaking moment that highlighted the wilderness. In a dramatic incident, the tourists witnessed a live hunt by a lioness, which has now taken the internet by storm.
The viral video shows the lion spotting its hunt, a cow, from far behind the safari jeep full of tourists. The animal waits for the right moment before chasing the cow at full speed.
As the video progresses, the lioness attacks the cow by its neck, overpowering it, while the tourists are stunned by the incident.
Sharing the video on X, the official handle of Desh Gujarat wrote, “Viral Video Shows Lioness Hunting in Front of Tourists in Gujarat’s Gir Forest.”
Watch here:
Watch | Viral Video Shows Lioness Hunting in Front of Tourists in Gujarat’s Gir Forest pic.twitter.com/igQWGoL9Ap
— DeshGujarat (@DeshGujarat) May 12, 2026
The video quickly gained traction, drawing a wave of reactions. “This is heartbreaking, I wish I never experience this kind of scenes whenever I visit any national park,” a user wrote. “What a wonderful firsthand experience for all those tourists in the vehicle,” another user commented.
“This calf may have thought he was good in the company of other animals in the jeep, but didn’t realise he is in jungle only,” a third user reacted.
Gir National Park is home to 40 species of mammals and 425 species of birds, and is popular for their majestic lions. Outside Africa, the National Park is the only place in the world where a lion can be spotted in its natural habitat. “From a population of approximately 20 lions in 1913, they have risen to a comfortable 523 according to the 2015 census. There are 106 male, 201 female, and 213 sub-adult lions in the wilderness of these four districts,” the official website of Gir National Park reads.
DISCLAIMER: This article captures a dramatic wildlife encounter at Gir National Park; it is intended for travel-interest purposes and does not substitute for official park safety guidelines or professional wildlife observation advice