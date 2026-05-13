Gir lioness launches a live hunt in front of a tourist jeep, video goes viral

Gir National Park is home to 40 species of mammals and 425 species of birds (Photo: @DeshGujarat/X)

A group of tourists had a once-in-a-lifetime experience in Gujarat’s Gir Forest, a breathtaking moment that highlighted the wilderness. In a dramatic incident, the tourists witnessed a live hunt by a lioness, which has now taken the internet by storm.

The viral video shows the lion spotting its hunt, a cow, from far behind the safari jeep full of tourists. The animal waits for the right moment before chasing the cow at full speed.

As the video progresses, the lioness attacks the cow by its neck, overpowering it, while the tourists are stunned by the incident.

Sharing the video on X, the official handle of Desh Gujarat wrote, “Viral Video Shows Lioness Hunting in Front of Tourists in Gujarat’s Gir Forest.”