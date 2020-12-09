scorecardresearch
Wednesday, December 09, 2020
Artist recreates ‘Home Alone’ house with gingerbread on film’s 30th anniversary

The edible movie-inspired creation features several intricate details from the film, like a miniature version of protagonist Kevin, and burglars Harry and Marv.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 9, 2020 5:11:08 pm
The edible movie-inspired pastry took 300 hours to be made and comes with 63 trees, 33 windows, 14 pizza boxes and six lampposts.

An artist has created a gingerbread model of the house from Hollywood hit ‘Home Alone’ and a video of it is being widely shared on the internet.

Disney+ commissioned cake designer Michelle Wibowo of Michelle Sugar Art to recreate the McCallister family house from the Christmas classic to celebrate the film’s 30th anniversary this year.

The edible movie-inspired creation features several intricate details from the film, like a miniature version of protagonist Kevin, and burglars Harry and Marv. It also has props like the Little Nero’s pizza delivery vehicle and the “Oh-Kay Plumbing and Heating Van” used by the robbers.

The award-winning cake designer took 300 hours to make the house in her studio in West Sussex. It comes with 63 trees, 33 windows, 14 pizza boxes and six lampposts.

“I was thrilled to work with @DisneyPlusUK on a festive gingerbread recreation of the Home Alone house for the 30th anniversary of its release!”, Wibowo tweeted.

According to ABC News, the masterpiece will be displayed at the Oak Centre for Children and Young People at The Royal Marsden in Surrey.

“Home Alone” was the first instalment of the franchise that starred Macaulay Culkin. The film is about a boy who finds himself ‘alone’ during the holiday season, and has to defend his home.

