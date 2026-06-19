Cab driver says he quit Rs 25k job, now earns nearly Rs 1 lakh a month

A post by startup founder Akash Gupta has sparked discussion online about the rise of gig work in India after he shared an interaction with a cab driver who claimed he earns significantly more now than he did in a corporate job.
During the ride, the driver revealed that he had quit his office job and now drives full-time. When asked if he had completely left his previous profession behind, the driver laughed and said “yes”.
According to the driver, he is now earning Rs 1 lakh per month in comparison to the Rs 25,000 salary he was getting in a conventional job. Switching to driving gave him not only a higher income but also the freedom to choose his own working hours and decide how much work he wanted to take on.
Impressed by the driver’s outlook, Gupta encouraged him to see himself as more than just a driver. He suggested that because he manages his own vehicle, time, and earnings, he could proudly call himself a businessman.
“Bharat ka naya middle class – gig entrepreneur (India’s new middle class – gig entrepreneur),” Gupta wrote on Instagram, adding, “This is why the gig economy matters.”
He further said, “These aren’t just delivery partners. They’re micro-entrepreneurs building income on their own terms. This is the next middle class of Bharat.”
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The video quickly gained traction on social media, drawing mixed reactions. One user joked, “Bhai se baat huva Abhi bhai Bol rhe the: shark tank Mai interview fix karavo do (I just spoke to him, and he was saying: please arrange an interview for me on Shark Tank).”
Not everyone agreed with Gupta’s description of gig workers as entrepreneurs. One commenter wrote, “Bro entrepreneurship is ntg but introducing new concept, idea, or material in society and this work is not entrepreneur it is just a work.”
Meanwhile, another user shared a similar experience, saying, “I was 70000 per month in my job, but I left my job. I drive a car now, I earn more than my job, and I’m very happy and Free from everything.”
Disclaimer: While the gig economy offers flexible earning opportunities and higher income potential for some individuals, success and monthly earnings vary widely based on location, platform algorithms, and working hours. This narrative reflects individual experiences and should not be taken as financial advice or a guaranteed outcome for transitioning careers.