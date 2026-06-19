Cab driver says he quit Rs 25k job, now earns nearly Rs 1 lakh a month

Impressed by the driver’s outlook, Gupta encouraged him to see himself as a businessman.

A post by startup founder Akash Gupta has sparked discussion online about the rise of gig work in India after he shared an interaction with a cab driver who claimed he earns significantly more now than he did in a corporate job.

During the ride, the driver revealed that he had quit his office job and now drives full-time. When asked if he had completely left his previous profession behind, the driver laughed and said “yes”.

According to the driver, he is now earning Rs 1 lakh per month in comparison to the Rs 25,000 salary he was getting in a conventional job. Switching to driving gave him not only a higher income but also the freedom to choose his own working hours and decide how much work he wanted to take on.