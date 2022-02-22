‘Banker with a golden heart’: IDFC FIRST Bank CMD praised online for gifting 9 lakh shares to support staff

IDFC FIRST Bank managing director and chief executive officer V Vaidyanathan has gifted shares worth Rs 3.95 crore to five employees at his bank. Unlike other business heads who give expensive gifts to top-level employees as a token of appreciation, Vaidyanathan’s beneficiaries this time include his trainer, house helps and driver.

Vaidyanathan gifted 9 lakh shares of the bank held by him to the employees to help them build houses, news agency PTI reported. Ramesh Raju, his trainer, received 3 lakh shares, house help Pranjal Narvekar and driver Algarsamy C Munapar got 2 lakh shares each. Office support staff Deepak Pathare and another house help Santosh Jogale got 1 lakh shares each.

Users on social media sites have been heaping applause for Vaidyanathan.

Vaidhyanathan, MD of @IDFCFIRSTBank gives away 9 lakh shares of his bank , worth around 3.5 crores to his office staffs, drivers and house help for them to buy a new home. First time I'm seeing a top level banker with a golden heart. Long live sir !! pic.twitter.com/8WrCobMc7h — Prashanth Rangaswamy (@itisprashanth) February 21, 2022

He has a heart of gold. https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png A person is recognised by the way he treats the people who serve him/her.@IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/bNXBz5dyLN — Jiten Parmar (@jitenkparmar) February 21, 2022

What a gentle gesture by MD of Idfc first bank. Gifts 9L shares to his staffs for buying homes.#IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/6jvqStDJjV — Ingenious Investors Club (IIC) (@Ingenious_Club) February 21, 2022

“Calculated at Monday’s closing price of Rs 43.90 apiece on BSE, the value of the 9 lakh shares gifted by Vaidyanathan comes out to be Rs 3,95,10,000,” PTI quoted the private sector bank as saying in a regulatory filing on Monday. “Rukmani Social Welfare Trust has disposed of 2 lakh equity shares to support social activities,” the bank added.

“Thus, total shares disposed for gifts and social activities is 11 lakh equity shares of IDFC FIRST Bank, and it is submitted as part of these disclosures, that there are no direct or indirect benefits derived by V Vaidyanathan from these transactions,” the bank further said.

It is not for the first time that Vaidyanathan has gifted shares to individuals not related to him.

