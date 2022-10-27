‘Wife wants me to eat only one’: Giant samosa intrigues Harsh Goenka. Watch video

Indians’ craving for the quintessential snack samosa is never-ending. Out of the wide variety of snacks, samosas still continue to be the favourite for a lot of people. Now netizens are intrigued by the video of a young woman seen with a giant samosa.

Business tycoon Harsh Goenka also poked fun at the huge samosa. “After all the Diwali sweets, my wife has ordered me to eat not more than one samosa today……” the chairman of RPG Enterprises captioned the clip.

After all the Diwali sweets, my wife has ordered me to eat not more than one samosa today…… pic.twitter.com/WjuRObFD0T — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) October 26, 2022

A young woman is seen holding the giant samosa placed on a large plate. She places the plate on top of a table and cuts out a portion of the samosa. Even the separated portion is large and nowhere near a normal samosa.

Local reports say that a hotel in Uttar Pradesh offered Rs 51,000 for finishing the 8kg samosa in 30 minutes. Since being shared on Wednesday, the clip has amassed more than 4,69,900 views on Twitter.

Netizens were intrigued by the size of the samosa and many came up with funny reactions. A user wrote, “Such a big Samosa?One is more than enough sir.” Another user commented, “This somosa is for 1 week ….it seems sir.” A third user commented, “When you’re a samosa lover but doctor told you not to eat more than one samosa…”