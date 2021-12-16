Giant halwa paratha from Nagpur thrills foodies online

India is a land of varied cuisine and with the advent of food bloggers, more and more people are getting to know about culinary gems hidden in discreet corners of the country. People have discovered interesting, if bizarre, food options like Delhi’s kulhad momos, Indore’s mirchi ice cream roll, and Ahmedabad’s Oreo pakoda and king-size Baahubali thali. One such food gem is Nagpur’s halwa paratha.

The mammoth paratha is served outside Baba Taj Dargah in Nagpur. The paratha is served fresh with suji and besan halwa. The subtly salty paratha and sweet halwa make for an interesting combination. Priced at Rs 40 per 250 grams, the street food is getting its moment under the sun on social media.

You can watch how the famous halwa paratha is made here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VIVEK N AYESHA |NAGPUR BLOGGER (@eatographers)

The famous paratha is two and a half feet by two and a half feet in size. It is made with a 700-gram dough that is then mixed with 100-gram dalda and some salt. The cook skillfully kneads the maida dough and spreads it thinly over a wooden rolling board. To avoid the paratha from breaking or getting air pockets small holes are made into the dough and then it is lightly fried in oil for two minutes. Soon a thin and crispy paratha is prepared. It is awe-inspiring to watch experienced cooks masterfully make the dish.

The video, that has been doing rounds on social media, is soliciting extreme reactions from people. While some are thrilled by the prospect of trying this interesting dish, others have expressed concern over hygiene issues. “It’s definitely big!”, commented one user, while another said, “Hygiene left the chat”.