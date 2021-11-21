Ghaziabad vendor sells Fanta Maggi, desi foodies struggle to stomach the idea

There’s no dearth of love for Maggi among desi foodies, and many have been more than willing to experiment with the instant noodle. Now, a street vendor is going viral for attempting to give yet another twist to the popular snack by cooking it in Fanta!

Yes, while most mortals use water to prepare the two-minute mini-meal, a food stall in Ghaziabad is selling Maggi “cooked” in the soft drink. In a video shared on YouTube by food blogger Foodie Incarnate, the street chef is seen sautéing onions, capsicum, green chillies and tomato before adding a generous dose of Fanta to the pan to cook the ramen!

To the boiling concoction, he then adds the Maggi sachet, besides other seasonings including aamchur powder and coriander powder. He then proceeds to top it off with a sprinkle of chaat masala and lemon juice.

Watching the entire process with palpable disbelief, the blogger asks the street vendor how he came up with the unique idea. The man says he first suggested it after a customer asked for a bottle of Fanta with his plate of Maggi. The combo was an instant hit, he says.

Priced at Rs 30 per plate plus extra for the soft drink, the vendor claimed the dish has been selling well for about six months.

After some initial hesitation, the blogger tastes a morsel and, to his own amazement, ends up liking it. Telling the viewers that the dish isn’t so bad, he attributes its popularity to the unusual taste.

Netizens, nonetheless, weren’t quite ready to stomach the whole idea. Many also began to wonder what the next crazy food combo to hit the internet would be after having already seen the likes of Maggi milkshake, laddu and kheer.