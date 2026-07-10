‘First thing I bought with my money’: Woman surprises mother with gold, leaves her in tears

The video captures an emotional moment between the two, with Vanshika hugging and consoling her mother

What is happiness? It is a question with no single answer. The definition is deeply personal and varies from one person to another. Yet, if there is one response that many people are likely to agree on, it is this: making your parents proud. A viral Instagram video is proving exactly that.

Vanshika (@vansshhiiikaa) recently shared a heartfelt video that has already crossed 15 million views, a testament to how deeply its emotions have resonated with people.

In the video, Vanshika, who works in Germany, has returned home to meet her family. She is seen chatting with her mother and jokingly apologises for not bringing anything from Germany for her. Her mother, in the way only mothers can, brushes it aside with, “Toh kya ho gaya? (So what?)”