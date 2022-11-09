scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 09, 2022

German woman plants onions with Indian mother-in-law, says it’s fun. Watch video

A German woman married to an Indian man is seen in a video planting onions in a village and the internet cannot stop gushing over her adaptation of the culture.

german woman plants onion, german woman video, woman from germany plants onion, inter racial marriage, indian expressThe video, shared by Instagram user Namaste Juli, shows the woman clad in a pink suit sitting in a field and planting onions.

Interracial relationships blend different cultures and adorable videos of their interactions often win hearts online. A German woman married to an Indian man is seen in a video planting onions in a village and the internet cannot stop gushing over her adaptation of the culture.

The video, shared by Instagram user Namaste Juli, shows the woman clad in a pink suit sitting in a field and planting onions. She replies to the man capturing the video that she is from Germany. With a wide grin, she says in broken Hindi that she is planting onions. Poking fun, the man asks her if she has crossed seven oceans to plant onions in India. Laughing out loud, she says, “Its fun. It feels really good.” The camera pans to show her mother-in-law, who is also engaged in the cultivation. Playfully, she asks him not to disturb her, stands up and waves her hand to beat him.

ALSO READ |African-American man understands Malayalam spoken by his mother-in-law. Watch

“Mummy Ji ki reaction sabh se acha tha but seriously, I enjoy the simple life with family a lot! I’m staying already since 1 month in the village of my husband and I’m so happy living with family and so close to nature,” Juli, the woman, captioned the clip.

The clip won hearts online and many netizens praised her. An Instagram user commented, “I really admire your dedication and simplicity. Your commitment for Indian culture. God bless Arjun and Julie.” Another user wrote, “Blending in quite well.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
What makes ants the cliffhangers of insect kingdomPremium
What makes ants the cliffhangers of insect kingdom
Justice DY Chandrachud: ‘When I emphasise individual dignity, I equ...Premium
Justice DY Chandrachud: ‘When I emphasise individual dignity, I equ...
Kumbakonam to US auction house: How TN police cracked a 50-year-old idol ...Premium
Kumbakonam to US auction house: How TN police cracked a 50-year-old idol ...
Telcos in crosshairs of DRI & Customs over router imports, notices to...Premium
Telcos in crosshairs of DRI & Customs over router imports, notices to...

In October, an Australian woman won the praise of internet users as she slayed her moves while dancing to Haryanvi music. Clad in traditional Indian attire, she enthusiastically grooved with her husband.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 09-11-2022 at 06:46:09 pm
Next Story

Delhi HC nixes suspected ISIS member’s plea for trial as juvenile

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 09: Latest News
Advertisement