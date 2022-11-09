German woman plants onions with Indian mother-in-law, says it’s fun. Watch video

Interracial relationships blend different cultures and adorable videos of their interactions often win hearts online. A German woman married to an Indian man is seen in a video planting onions in a village and the internet cannot stop gushing over her adaptation of the culture.

The video, shared by Instagram user Namaste Juli, shows the woman clad in a pink suit sitting in a field and planting onions. She replies to the man capturing the video that she is from Germany. With a wide grin, she says in broken Hindi that she is planting onions. Poking fun, the man asks her if she has crossed seven oceans to plant onions in India. Laughing out loud, she says, “Its fun. It feels really good.” The camera pans to show her mother-in-law, who is also engaged in the cultivation. Playfully, she asks him not to disturb her, stands up and waves her hand to beat him.

“Mummy Ji ki reaction sabh se acha tha but seriously, I enjoy the simple life with family a lot! I’m staying already since 1 month in the village of my husband and I’m so happy living with family and so close to nature,” Juli, the woman, captioned the clip.

The clip won hearts online and many netizens praised her. An Instagram user commented, “I really admire your dedication and simplicity. Your commitment for Indian culture. God bless Arjun and Julie.” Another user wrote, “Blending in quite well.”

