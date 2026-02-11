‘I didn’t worry for 1 second’: German woman loses only credit card in India, saved by friends

The German woman's video struck a chord on social media, with users praising Indian hospitality and friends' willingness to help, regardless of nationality.

By: Trends Desk
Feb 11, 2026
Detailing her experience in an Instagram video, the German traveller shared screenshots of WhatsApp conversations with her friendsDetailing her experience in an Instagram video, the German traveller shared screenshots of WhatsApp conversations with her friends (Image source: @jennijigermany/Instagram)
Losing a credit card while travelling abroad can turn a routine trip into a stressful ordeal. Beyond the immediate worry of being without funds, travellers face the urgent task of blocking the card to prevent unauthorised transactions, often while navigating different time zones to contact their bank, a challenge most don’t anticipate.

Jennifer, a 29-year-old traveller from Berlin, recently lost her only credit card while visiting India, leaving her in a stressful situation. However, her friends in India stepped in to help by sharing their UPI IDs, allowing her to receive money instantly.

In an Instagram video, Jennifer shared screenshots of her WhatsApp conversations with friends who ensured she had enough funds to continue her journey. The text overlay reads, “Never underestimate Indian friends and their willingness to help.”

Sharing the video, Jennifer wrote, “Based on a true story. Never experienced more help than in India.”

“All of my friends made sure I was secured with enough financial support to complete my trip,” she said in the video. “I literally didn’t even have to worry for 1 second. This kind of helping back-up system is incredible,” she added.

She also shared that she repaid her friends later.

The video struck a chord on social media, with users praising Indian hospitality and friends’ willingness to help, regardless of nationality.

“My first week in India and I lost my purse (it had my credit cards and corporate id) on a bus in Bangalore, the guy who found it came to my office the next morning to return it,” a user shared.

“That’s what friends are for isn’t it…they help you when you’re in a tough spot. Nationality doesn’t matter here,” another user commented. “Indian hospitality is unmatched in entire world. So glad everything worked out well for you in the end Jenny,” a third user reacted.

 

