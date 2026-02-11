‘I didn’t worry for 1 second’: German woman loses only credit card in India, saved by friends

Detailing her experience in an Instagram video, the German traveller shared screenshots of WhatsApp conversations with her friends (Image source: @jennijigermany/Instagram)

Losing a credit card while travelling abroad can turn a routine trip into a stressful ordeal. Beyond the immediate worry of being without funds, travellers face the urgent task of blocking the card to prevent unauthorised transactions, often while navigating different time zones to contact their bank, a challenge most don’t anticipate.

Jennifer, a 29-year-old traveller from Berlin, recently lost her only credit card while visiting India, leaving her in a stressful situation. However, her friends in India stepped in to help by sharing their UPI IDs, allowing her to receive money instantly.

In an Instagram video, Jennifer shared screenshots of her WhatsApp conversations with friends who ensured she had enough funds to continue her journey. The text overlay reads, “Never underestimate Indian friends and their willingness to help.”