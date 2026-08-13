German man who visited India 150 times speaks fluent Hindi, Bhojpuri: ‘Mera Bharat mahan’

Speaking in Hindi, Rainer Krack shared his fondness for the country and described it as a “jannat” for vegetarians

A German traveller’s affection for India has caught the internet’s attention after a video showed him switching effortlessly between Hindi, Bhojpuri and Marathi. Identified as Rainer Krack, the traveller has reportedly visited India around 150 times and developed a deep appreciation for the country’s languages, food and culture.

In a video shared on Instagram by Shubham Jain, Krack spoke to a woman named Tanya about his frequent trips to India. Speaking in Hindi, he shared his fondness for the country and described it as a “jannat” for vegetarians, pointing to the sheer variety of vegetarian food available across India.

The conversation took an amusing turn when another woman asked whether Krack could speak Marathi. Instead of responding in Marathi, he surprised everyone by breaking into Bhojpuri.