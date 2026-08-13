German man who visited India 150 times speaks fluent Hindi, Bhojpuri: ‘Mera Bharat mahan’

A German traveller’s affection for India has caught the internet’s attention after a video showed him switching effortlessly between Hindi, Bhojpuri and Marathi. Identified as Rainer Krack, the traveller has reportedly visited India around 150 times and developed a deep appreciation for the country’s languages, food and culture.
In a video shared on Instagram by Shubham Jain, Krack spoke to a woman named Tanya about his frequent trips to India. Speaking in Hindi, he shared his fondness for the country and described it as a “jannat” for vegetarians, pointing to the sheer variety of vegetarian food available across India.
The conversation took an amusing turn when another woman asked whether Krack could speak Marathi. Instead of responding in Marathi, he surprised everyone by breaking into Bhojpuri.
Krack also spoke about books he has written in German about India and its diverse cultures. He described them as being about “India ke bhin bhin sanskritiyon ke baare mei hai.”
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The video was captioned, “In Thailand, when I met German and his love for India.”
According to Jain, Krack is a German national who lives in Bangkok, Thailand, and has been travelling to India for several years. He reportedly picked up multiple languages during his university years and has continued to deepen his connection with India through his travels.
Viewers were particularly amused by his fluent Hindi and his unexpected Bhojpuri switch, with several users saying his love for India felt almost Indian itself. “That ‘Maa Kasam’ proves he is Indian,” one user wrote.
“We are still struggling to speak German after taking classes while german’s ….” another commented. “The moment he said Ma Kasam, he got the citizenship!” a third user joked.
“Aww so sweet! I smiled the entire time watching this … mera bharat mahan,” another viewer wrote.