Thursday, Feb 02, 2023
German man cleans up Kerala beach, actor Rahman shares reel

The video featuring the man's attempt to clean the beach was shared by Malayalam actor Rahman. The man is seen venturing out into the shore alone and sweeping the waste material.

german man cleans beach, german man cleans kerala beach, beach in kerala, kerala, foreigner cleans beach, indian expressThe location of the beach is not known.
Littering continues to be a grave concern as unwanted plastic bottles and waste materials add to pollution, which in turn affects lives. While the administration and people in Kerala apparently pay no heed to the heaps of waste accumulated in the beaches, a man from Germany was spotted cleaning the shore by himself.

The video featuring the man’s attempt to clean the beach was shared by Malayalam actor Rahman. The man is seen venturing out into the shore alone and sweeping the waste material. A man is heard saying in the background that whenever the man comes for a vacation, he does the task. This time, he has been doing the same for a week. He brings a carry bag to collect the waste. However, the corporation officials do not pay heed and even locals refrain from cleaning the beach.

The location of the beach is not known. It should be noted that recently Kerala got selected as one of the 52 places to visit this year by the New York Times. While the southern state is known for its beaches, backwater lagoons, cuisine and rich tradition, the sorry state of affairs of waste management is a matter of concern.

In 2020, a newlywed couple from Karnataka earned praises online as they cleaned over 500 kg of garbage from the Someshwara beach in Udupi district. The couple decided to clean the beach before they celebrated their honeymoon. In a span of more than a week, they managed to “clear almost 70% of waste” from the shores and bag “90% bigger waste such has chappals, bottles, bags and covers”.

First published on: 02-02-2023 at 19:45 IST
Adipurush is educational for kids, hope it gets its due: Kriti Sanon

