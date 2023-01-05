German influencer gets called out by netizens for his rant on street hawkers while staying in India

A German influencer and travel blogger, who has visited 52 countries according to his Instagram account, has invited backlash for a video he posted where he abused street hawkers who were selling fruits outside the Airbnb he was staying in India.

Christian Betzmann had posted the video on Instagram Stories in which he abused the street hawkers selling pineapple outside his Airbnb. “Like you take your pineapples and sell it in the market like every other person here in India. But the audacity to drive to a f****** street and scream to buy their freaking fruit,” he says in the video and showed two vegetable vendors selling fruits in the street.

His rant did not go down well with netizens who called him out for being abusive towards street vendors who are just doing their job. Betzmann had deleted the video but it found its way to Reddit.

“I am aware the hawkers can be annoying but let’s not forget they also make it convenient for people who cannot go all the way to markets for reasons best known to them. Some things are best left off social media. Especially with that language. Let’s go to India for billion views and curse at the same time,” says the caption of the video.

“This made me so angry! This POS influencer will have no qualms against filming the same people to show ‘culture’ but is cribbing about people’s right to livelihood. I wish we would stop swooning over firangi travel vloggers and not give them clout,” a user commented. “These so called influencers have no humility left in them. As much as I hate to say this but I hope someday their privilege gets taken away from them and they see the harsh reality of life and hardships that people have to face to earn just a small amount of money,” another posted.

Betzmann has more than three lakh followers in India and has been making videos of travelling in various Indian states from Assam to Punjab. He also appeared on a podcast with popular YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia known as Beer Biceps.