Tuesday, Dec 06, 2022

Watch: German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock rides Delhi Metro in maiden India trip, visits Chandni Chowk

During her first official visit to India, Annalena Baerbock visited Chandi Chowk and also paid obeisance at Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock is on a two-day visit to India and she appears to be soaking in the experiences offered by the national Capital. The 41-year-old leader of Germany’s Greens political party took a stroll in the old bylanes of Chandni Chowk and Paranthe Wali Gali, besides paying obeisance at Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib.

Baerbock even rode the Delhi Metro, a video of which was posted on Twitter by a journalist. Shared on Monday, the clip has amassed more than 1.11 lakh views already. Baerbock is seen riding the Metro along with commuters who are seen recording the moment on their mobile phones. It is Baerbock’s first official visit to India.

Netizens, however, were not happy with the German minister’s ride on the Delhi Metro as they said it inconvenienced the general public. Some were also miffed that no passenger offered her their seat.
“Delhi metro network is bigger than the total metro network the country of Germany itself have,” commented a Twitter user. “Too much inconvenience to the public. Delhi metro itself jam packed everyday especially during peak hours,” another said. “And none offered their seat to the lady. That’s Indian hospitality!” yet another concerned netizen remarked.

During her visit to Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib, Baerbock helped with the food preparation and offered prayers. To everyone’s surprise, she even embarked on an e-rickshaw ride while visiting Old Delhi.
At Kinari Bazaar in Chandni Chowk, the minister checked out ethnic wear and struck up a conversation with the shopkeepers. Later, taking to Twitter, she said her first official visit to India felt like “visiting a friend”.

