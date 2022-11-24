scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 24, 2022

German consul shares video of Indian colleagues teaching German counterparts how to play cricket. Watch

The clip shows Indians bowling to their German colleague inside the office of the consulate.

German consul shares video of Indian colleagues teaching German consulates how to play cricket, India-Germany, Twitter, Bangalore, Bengaluru, sport, viral, trending, Indian ExpressThe Indian colleagues taught their German counterparts how to play cricket inside the office of the consulate.

Cricket is indisputably the most popular sport in India that the masses follow and connect with. While the game is hugely popular in the subcontinent, it’s almost non-existent in Europe. German Consul for Karnataka and Kerala in Bengaluru, Achim Burkart, shared a video of his Indian colleagues teaching cricket to their German counterparts.

The clip shows the Indian men bowling to their German colleague inside the office of the consulate. The German is being taught how to swing the bat like in golf. “Don’t wreck the hallway,” a person is heard saying in the video. While he fails to hit the ball on his first attempt, he strikes the second delivery bowled to him.

“During lunch break my Indian colleagues try to teach my German colleagues how to play #cricket Happy to report that the consulate is still intact,” Burkart captioned the video.

Watch the clip below:

Posted on November 22, the video has accumulated more than 32,000 views.

“A good idea to start the game in Germany!” commented a user. Another said, “Ok but why is he bowling so fast to a person who don’t know cricket. Start slow.” “It is great sport that connects nations sir. An India germany cricket match would be a wonderful idea to boost tourism and friendly relationshions between the 2 countries,” another netizen wrote.

