‘Is that paid…or just expected?’: Gen Z employee’s blunt questions on pay, growth leave workplace speechless

Karmakar explained that Gen Z isn’t resistant to hard work—they are simply less willing to accept vague expectations or unpaid effort

Gen Z is often criticised for lacking drive, but a recent LinkedIn post is challenging that narrative by showing a different perspective, one rooted in clarity rather than complacency. Growth strategy manager Pranav Karmakar shared an interaction involving a newly hired Gen Z employee during their first week on the job.

When a manager casually mentioned that teams “sometimes stay late during peak periods,” the employee responded with a straightforward question: “Is that paid… or just expected?” According to Karmakar, the room fell silent.

In another instance, when HR spoke about “growth opportunities,” the same employee asked, “Does growth include raises, or just more responsibility?” Once again, there was no immediate response.