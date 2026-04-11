‘Is that paid…or just expected?’: Gen Z employee’s blunt questions on pay, growth leave workplace speechless

Gen Z is often criticised for lacking drive, but a recent LinkedIn post is challenging that narrative by showing a different perspective, one rooted in clarity rather than complacency. Growth strategy manager Pranav Karmakar shared an interaction involving a newly hired Gen Z employee during their first week on the job.
When a manager casually mentioned that teams “sometimes stay late during peak periods,” the employee responded with a straightforward question: “Is that paid… or just expected?” According to Karmakar, the room fell silent.
In another instance, when HR spoke about “growth opportunities,” the same employee asked, “Does growth include raises, or just more responsibility?” Once again, there was no immediate response.
Karmakar pointed out that this wasn’t about attitude or entitlement. “No laziness, no entitlement, just clarity,” he wrote, suggesting that such moments reflect a broader shift in how younger professionals approach work.
He explained that Gen Z isn’t resistant to hard work—they are simply less willing to accept vague expectations or unpaid effort. This mindset, he said, comes from watching older generations deal with burnout, long hours, and personal sacrifices without always seeing fair returns.
“Gen Z watched old generation skip meals, miss birthdays, work weekends, and burn out, only to be told ‘budgets are tight’ and ‘be grateful you have a job’. So Gen Z chose differently,” he wrote.
“They don’t romanticise overwork. They don’t confuse suffering with ambition. They don’t trade health for praise,” Karmakar added, arguing that what many dismiss as laziness is actually “pattern recognition.” “They still work hard. They just refuse to work for nothing.”
The post has sparked widespread discussion online, with many users resonating with the sentiment.
One user noted, “Interesting is how this often triggers people at the top. Not all CXOs, but many react with: ‘We never questioned things like this – how can someone whose age equals our experience challenge us?’ – their ego gets hurt. And just like that, Gen Z gets labeled as lazy or not committed—instead of being seen as different.”
Another commented, “It’s not a lack of work ethic; it’s just that Gen Z finally read the ‘Terms and Conditions’ we skipped. They’re trading the hustle for the invoice, and honestly, we should probably start taking notes!”
A third added, “Genz is so much better than older generations, they are literally questioning the norms,” while another wrote, “This perfectly captures the shift. Gen Z isn’t avoiding work, they’re just questioning how work should be done.”
Disclaimer: This article explores professional boundaries and the shift in workplace culture. While these insights into Gen Z’s approach to employment are based on a viral discussion, they are intended for informational purposes and should not be taken as professional career or legal advice regarding labor practices.