Gen Z employee joins Zoom call in face mask, towel; CEO’s reaction goes viral: ‘This is called work life balance’

What was supposed to be just another routine online meeting turned into an unexpected moment for RemoteStar CEO Naresh Harwani. During a team call last Friday, he was surprised to see one of his youngest employees, 21-year-old Vartika Bisht, appear on screen wearing a bright green neem face mask and wrapped in a towel.

For a brief moment, Harwani paused, seemingly unsure how to react. Then, breaking the silence, he asked, “What face pack is that?”

“Neem,” Bisht replied casually, even suggesting, “You should try some.”

The interaction left other team members trying hard to hold back their laughter. A clip of the moment soon made its way online, where it quickly went viral—drawing over 5 lakh views, thousands of comments, and widespread shares.