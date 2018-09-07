This Mumbai man’s poignant coming out story is inspiring others

Today as I entered my home mom and dad gave me a tight hug and said in their happy face “Congratulation Son now it’s legal”, he wrote in his post. (Source: Arnab Nandy/ Facebook) Today as I entered my home mom and dad gave me a tight hug and said in their happy face “Congratulation Son now it’s legal”, he wrote in his post. (Source: Arnab Nandy/ Facebook)

“I am so Gay Today ( literally and figuratively ) as I am no longer a criminal,” the powerful message of a young man from Mumbai is inspiring thousands of others online to come out of the closet. Celebrating the historic Section 377 verdict delivered by the Supreme Court on Thursday, many took this opportunity to openly come out about their sexuality. “Sexuality is a part of your identity and not your identity,” Arnab Nandy wrote in a poignant post on Facebook that is now going viral.

Along with a photo of himself with his parents, he took to Facebook to come out before the world. The photo shows his mother planting a peck on his cheek, his father proudly holds a banner, which reads, “My son is not a criminal anymore”. The post with over 3,000 shares talks about the struggle of coming out and how much the support of parents matter.

“Everyone takes their own time to accept themselves thereafter its a journey of self-awareness and owning your personality traits. Two years ago I lived a life which was not letting me live like a free bird. The dual in my mind was strong enough to let me be unsure of who am I,” Nandy writes in an evocative long-message.

“I came out to my dearest friend Nikhil on his Birthday and felt that I gain the honest trust by telling my true story. My life changed at the very moment. It felt as if a butterfly coming out of a cocoon,” the 25-year-old man adds while talking about the importance of coming out.

“My parents live in a conservative surrounding and didn’t want them to get hurt/taunted by other because of my sexuality,” he mentioned in his post adding that their reaction was “not negative” and how he felt privileged.

As the verdict was announced, he shared how his parents gave him a warm hug and congratulated him and his mom telling him “Now go broadcast it”.

The post has been warming hearts online and he hopes, it may help those struggling with themselves and families.

