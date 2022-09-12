Gautam Gambhir holds Sri Lanka flag after they beat Pakistan in Asia Cup final, draws strong reaction

Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir was seen holding a Sri Lanka flag after the island nation beat Pakistan to win the Asia Cup Sunday. Gambhir was part of the Star Sports broadcasting and commentary team in the Asia Cup and was at the Dubai International Stadium where the final was played.

Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by 23 runs in the Asia Cup final to win their sixth Asia Cup title. At one stage of the match, Sri Lanka were 58 for 5 in 8.5 overs, but they made a remarkable comeback with Bhanuka Rajapaksa smashing 71 runs to post 170/6. Sri Lanka then restricted Pakistan to 147 with Pramod Madushan and Wanindu Hasaranga taking seven wickets between them.

Gambhir posted his video of holding the Sri Lankan flag in front of their supporters after the match on his Twitter handle. It has received more than 7.05 lakh views so far. “Superstar team…Truly deserving!! #CongratsSriLanka,” Gambhir wrote in the tweet.

Watch the video below:

The video drew a strong reaction on social media with netizens asking if he would have done the same thing if Pakistan had won the match.

“Sir truly deserving as well destined also,” commented a Twitter user. “What if Pakistan had won, Would you still hold the flag of Pakistan?” asked another.

“SL have put together a good team of youngsters that can surprise any other team. Always thought SL would go down after Sanga and Mahela retired. But they have proved me wrong. Way to go SL,” said another.

“You were brilliant as always with your views and analysis, through the tournament. Listening to you is always a great learning experience for cricket lovers,” said another netizen.

India were knocked out of the Asia Cup after losing two consecutive Super 4 matches against Pakistan and Sri Lanka. They came back strongly against Afghanistan and beat them comprehensively by 101 runs but by then it was too late.