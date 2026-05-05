Who are Gauravi Kumari and Sawai Padmanabh Singh? Jaipur royals who made viral debut at Met Gala 2026

The Met Gala has once again taken over global pop culture, living up to its reputation as “fashion’s biggest night”. More than just a glamorous red carpet, the event brings together designers, celebrities, and cultural figures from across the world. This year, however, it was Jaipur’s royal siblings who unexpectedly became the centre of attention.

Making their debut at the gala, Gauravi Kumari and Sawai Padmanabh Singh turned heads in ensembles by Prabal Gurung, rooted in Rajasthani heritage. Their appearance quickly went viral, sparking curiosity about their lineage and lives.

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Gauravi’s look carried a deeply personal touch; it paid homage to her relative Maharani Gayatri Devi, whose signature chiffon saris and pearls remain timeless symbols of elegance.

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Who is Gauravi Kumari?

A contemporary royal with a global outlook, Gauravi is the daughter of Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari. Speaking about the women in her family, she once told Harper’s Bazaar, “I come from a household of enigmatic women—from Maharani Gayatri Devi to my grandmother Rajmata Padmini Devi of Jaipur to my mother Princess Diya Kumari, who currently serves as the deputy chief minister of Rajasthan.”

According to her LinkedIn profile, she studied at Mayo College Girls’ School before moving to New York University for higher education. Today, she manages the Princess Diya Kumari Foundation and co-founded The PDKF Store.

Her Met Gala outfit also carried emotional significance. As she told Vogue India, “It was important that my grandmother’s sari was not just a source of inspiration, but physically incorporated into the garment in a meaningful way.”

Who is Sawai Padmanabh Singh?

Known as “Pacho” among close circles, Padmanabh Singh is the titular head of Jaipur’s erstwhile royal family. A skilled polo player like his predecessors, he has earned recognition in the sport over the years.

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Beyond polo, he is actively involved in philanthropy, particularly initiatives supporting girls’ education through scholarships and digital literacy programmes. He also continues to play a role in preserving Jaipur’s cultural traditions.

At the Met Gala, he wore a striking “Phulghar” coat designed by Gurung—crafted in deep velvet with intricate aari and zardozi embroidery that reportedly took over 600 hours to complete. Speaking about the look, he told Vogue India, “The idea was to bring Rajasthani craftsmanship to the forefront in a way that felt authentic to me.” He added, “It brings together a more maximal, expressive approach while remaining deeply rooted in Rajasthani tradition.”

Met Gala 2026

Held on May 4, 2026, in keeping with its tradition of taking place on the first Monday of May, this year’s gala explored the theme “costume art”. The accompanying dress code, “fashion is art,” encouraged attendees to approach fashion as a form of artistic expression, drawing from influences like surrealism and classical art.