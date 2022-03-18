Watch: Clad in tricolour hues, three women dance to ‘Dholida’ in Paris

Alia Bhatt-starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi has created a huge buzz online since its release last month with even critics giving the film some rave reviews. Apparently, the enthusiasm surrounding the Sanjay Leela Bhansali blockbuster has now spread much beyond the country’s borders, reaching even the streets of France.

In a video that has since garnered much attention, a group of women clad in sarees is seen dancing to ‘Dholida’ from the movie against the backdrop of the iconic Eiffel Tower. Instagram user and dancer Mansi Parekh shared a video of herself and her friends twirling to the dance number sung by Janhvi Shrimankar and Shail Hada. In an ode to their Indian roots, the trio even wore tricolour sarees.

ALSO READ | MP artist carves Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi portrait on paneer

Dressed in traditional attire with heavy jewellery and a gajra tied around their bun, they added some extra zing to the look by pairing it with white sneakers.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mansi Parekh (@mansi_dancetodream)

The song, which has become quite a hit on Instagram, has been a popular choice for Reel videos with users attempting to recreate the hook step seen in the song’s video.

Based on S Hussain Zaidi’s ‘Mafia Queens of Mumbai’, the film revolves around the extraordinary story of Gangubai, a naive young girl from a ‘good family’ in Kathiawad who is desperate to become an actress but ends up in a brothel.

Along with Bhatt, the gripping tale also stars Ajay Devgn, Indira Tiwari, Jim Sarbh, Vijay Raaz and Seema Pahwa in major roles.