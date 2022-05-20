‘Gangubai Cathiawadi’: A feline dressed as Alia Bhatt is melting hearts online

As Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi has been reigning on Netflix’s Top 10 films around the world, people are joining in the craze with a renewed gusto. Not just humans, even furry fans have joined in on the fun. Now, an adorable photo of “Gangubai Cathiawadi” has all swooning online.

From dancers presenting covers of foot-tapping numbers from the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film to fashion influencers recreating the actor’s look to keep the buzz alive surrounding the gritty film, the internet is awash with posts of fans channelising their inner Gangubai.

Now, a photo of a feline dressed as the protagonist of the film has everyone laughing out loud. In the image going viral, the furry being is seen wrapped in a white dupatta, much like Bhatt, who is seen in many looks throughout the film wearing many ivory hues.

And to complete the look, someone photoshopped Bhatt’s big red bindi, nathni (nose ring) and glass bangles! Check out the cute look here:

Although the image went viral on Twitter, the user who posted it later wrote that she had found the it on a Facebook group, Subtle Curry Traits, where a user posted it with the caption “parampara-pratistha-anushasan”, referring to Amitabh Bachchan’s famous line from Mohabbatein.

I found this image on Subtle Curry Traits group. If my tweet goes there now, it’ll be a full circle. pic.twitter.com/3JFxoFZrhq — Anubha (@artbyahbuna) May 19, 2022

Here’s how netizens are reacting to the photo:

Best thing I’ve seen today 😅 https://t.co/XDsweQpDvk — Nisha (@Nisha__x) May 20, 2022

This is too pretty even alia bhatt is shakin https://t.co/Lfj8NFU8Fq — Afrh (@frazmina_) May 20, 2022

I love this! Made me laugh out really loud in office 🤣 Thank you. Happy Friday! — Shaan (@SDK1892) May 20, 2022

The resemblance is uncanny — ح (@awazarrrr) May 20, 2022

Awww!!! My cutest gangucat 🥺🧿 — NOON𓃵 (@nooncub) May 20, 2022

Haha it’s actually cute 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰 .. I love cats in any frame😻😺 — Amna Mohayyuddin (@MohayyuddinAmna) May 20, 2022

Literally i was laughing at it for 5 minutes straight. It’s my home screen pic now lmao🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Dr. Robinhood(UR) (@Memes_drrobin) May 19, 2022

Mujhe pyar hogya hai isse 😭❤️ — Twinkiee❤️ (@Urbandesii_) May 19, 2022

The Hindi film continues to enjoy popularity, even outside the country, after several months of its release in February.

Earlier this week, an elderly fan from Thailand went viral for recreating two iconic looks of Bhatt. The 29-year-old star was touched by the sweet gesture and gave the senior fan a shout-out on Instagram.

Many including the Twitter user whose post is going viral have tagged the star, in hopes she sees it. Bhatt is an animal lover and her love for felines is no secret. The Bollywood star who has had cats as pets went on to make one feline the “cat of honour” recently when she tied the knot with Ranbir Kapoor.