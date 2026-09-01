Coconut-breaking ritual at Paris Ganesh procession goes viral, sparks debate

A traditional Ganesh Chaturthi procession in Paris has sparked an online debate after videos of devotees breaking coconuts in the streets went viral, dividing social media users over the celebration.

Hundreds of Hindu devotees gathered in the French capital Sunday to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with a colourful procession.

The Sri Manicka Vinayakar Alayam temple in La Chapelle, a neighbourhood with a large South Asian community, organised the annual Ganesh Festival. The Paris Tourist Office describes the temple as France’s largest Hindu temple.

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A ritual in focus

The celebrations began with prayers and religious ceremonies at the temple, before devotees took to the streets for the procession. A statue of Lord Ganesha was carried on a decorated chariot covered with flowers, garlands, coconuts and other traditional adornments.