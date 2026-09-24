Ganesh Visarjan in Antarctica: Scientists make snow idol, perform eco-friendly immersion

Celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi thousands of kilometres from home is unusual enough, but a group of Indian scientists in Antarctica found a way to make the occasion even more memorable. At India’s Maitri research station, researchers from the National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research (NCPOR) came together to shape the snow into an idol of Bappa before carrying out the usual festivities.
Anirudh Dhar, a doctor stationed at Maitri, shared a glimpse of the celebrations on Instagram.
“Taking ‘eco-friendly immersion’ to a whole new extreme 15,000 km away from home — our handmade snow Bappa is about as sustainable as it can get. Ganpati Bappa Morya!” Dhar wrote as he shared the video.
He also credited his teammates for making the idol.
The video shows team members carefully sculpting the idol and later gathering around it for puja and aarti. Even in the remote Antarctic setting, the celebrations included familiar traditions, with the team offering prasad and modaks.
The most unusual part came during the idol’s immersion. Rather than carrying the idol outside or taking it to a conventional immersion spot, the researchers placed the snow Ganesh in a bucket of water inside the station.
The idol gradually melted, turning back into water and bringing the celebration to a natural end.
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In the comments, he said he experienced his first immersion despite spending years near one of Mumbai’s most famous Ganesh idols. “Despite spending 3 years next to Lalbaug cha Raja at Parel, I had to travel 15,000 kms to attend my first Visarjan.”
The celebration resonated with social media users, who praised the researchers for finding a simple way to observe the festival in such a remote and challenging environment.
Several also appreciated the use of snow, which allowed the idol to melt away without creating the waste associated with conventional immersions.
“Super adorable visarjan, needs true devotion fr such pooja in harsh conditions,” one user commented.
“At least the Ganpati is made of snow so is environmentally friendly for visarjan,” wrote another.
“Finally a true festival in foreign country without unnecessary opulence….jai ganesh,” a third user added.