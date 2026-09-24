Ganesh Visarjan in Antarctica: Scientists make snow idol, perform eco-friendly immersion

Rather than carrying the idol outside or taking it to a conventional immersion spot, the researchers placed the snow Ganesh in a bucket of water inside the station.

Celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi thousands of kilometres from home is unusual enough, but a group of Indian scientists in Antarctica found a way to make the occasion even more memorable. At India’s Maitri research station, researchers from the National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research (NCPOR) came together to shape the snow into an idol of Bappa before carrying out the usual festivities.

Anirudh Dhar, a doctor stationed at Maitri, shared a glimpse of the celebrations on Instagram.

“Taking ‘eco-friendly immersion’ to a whole new extreme 15,000 km away from home — our handmade snow Bappa is about as sustainable as it can get. Ganpati Bappa Morya!” Dhar wrote as he shared the video.