Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Pune man installs instant ‘Any Time Modak’ machine

To celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi, people are coming up with creative ways to honour the Almighty. While recently a Ludhiana-based restaurateur prepared an edible Ganpati idol with pure dark Belgian chocolate, a man from Maharashtra has come up with a machine that gives instant modak.

A unique ATM –Any Time Modak — has been installed in Sahakar Nagar, Pune by Sanjiv Kulkarni. On swiping a special card, the machine vends modak, the popular Indian sweet. The machine also has the idol of Lord Ganesha placed inside it. ANI tweeted out a video of the machine and its workings.

Watch the video here:

Talking to the news agency, Kulkarni explained his invention and how it is a way of blending culture with technology. “It is ATM-Any Time Modak. You’ll get a modak through this ATM on inserting a special card. It was an attempt to move forward with technology & culture together.”

This unique invention has triggered various reactions from people on social media. While many were quite impressed with the modak ATM, others wondered if more such machines could be made for other things as well.

