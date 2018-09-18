Follow Us:
Tuesday, September 18, 2018
Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Pune man installs instant 'Any Time Modak' machine

Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Pune man installs instant ‘Any Time Modak’ machine

Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: A man from Pune has come up with an interesting way to buy modak this festive season. Instead of going to a sweet shop, you can go to an Any Time Modak (ATM).

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 18, 2018 4:35:34 pm
Ganesh Chaturthi, modak atm machine, Pune man modak machine, ATM machine modak, modak, what is modak, Ganesh Chaturthi 2018, Ganesh Chaturthi celebration, Ganesh Chaturthi 2019 pune celebration, Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Any Time Modak aka ATM installed by a Pune man to give instant modak. (Source: ANI/Twitter)
To celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi, people are coming up with creative ways to honour the Almighty. While recently a Ludhiana-based restaurateur prepared an edible Ganpati idol with pure dark Belgian chocolate, a man from Maharashtra has come up with a machine that gives instant modak.

A unique ATM –Any Time Modak — has been installed in Sahakar Nagar, Pune by Sanjiv Kulkarni. On swiping a special card, the machine vends modak, the popular Indian sweet. The machine also has the idol of Lord Ganesha placed inside it. ANI tweeted out a video of the machine and its workings.

Watch the video here:

Talking to the news agency, Kulkarni explained his invention and how it is a way of blending culture with technology. “It is ATM-Any Time Modak. You’ll get a modak through this ATM on inserting a special card. It was an attempt to move forward with technology & culture together.”

This unique invention has triggered various reactions from people on social media. While many were quite impressed with the modak ATM, others wondered if more such machines could be made for other things as well.

