Ganesh Acharya gives a twist to ‘Kacha Badam’ and netizens can’t stop grooving to his choreography

‘Kacha Badam’ has truly transcended all boundaries and gripped people from around the world. Indians can’t get enough of this viral Bengali song, and have made several easy dance reels. Taking it a notch higher now is Bollywood choreographer Ganesh Acharya.

In an amazing dance routine to the earworm, Acharya kept up with his signature cool vibes and intricate footwork to join the viral challenge on Instagram. He dances with a troupe.

“Trying to match ongoing trend in my style!!” wrote the national award-winning choreographer.

Watch the video here:

For the uninitiated, the song was originally created by Bhuban Badyakar, a man from Bengal’s Birbhum district, who used his melodic pitch to sell nuts in exchange for old, broken items. The video first went viral across social media platforms but got a wider attention when two Bengali rappers joined forces with Badyakar, releasing an official video that has amassed over 50 million views on YouTube.

Recently, the song even got a Haryanvi remix by Amit Dhull, famous Haryanvi singer-actor, with popular Indian TikTok star Nisha Bhatt dancing along.

After his leap to fame, the man was recently felicitated by the Bengal Police and is even about to make his debut on TV in a quiz show hosted by Sourav Ganguly.