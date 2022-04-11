Mumbai-Gandhinagar Capital Shatabdi Express gets a Vistadome coach. Watch video

The Indian Railways has added a Vistadome coach to the Shatabdi Express from Mumbai to Gandhinagar for an “upgraded travel experience & panoramic view” for travellers. A clip showing passengers during the journey in the Vistadome coach has been shared by the Ministry of Railways on Twitter.

The clip shows them enjoying the scenes outside through the large glass windows and are also seen reading and talking to each other during the journey. The camera pans to show a glass roof as well.

Watch the video here:

Upgraded Travel Experience & Panoramic View! Experience a journey that will expand your horizons, in #Vistadome Coach that has been attached to Mumbai- Gandhinagar Capital Shatabdi Express.

The large glass windows & glass roofs provide a panoramic view of the picturesque route. pic.twitter.com/97fuHpOwXg — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) April 11, 2022

The 34-second clip shared on Monday at 10:54 am has garnered more than 6,000 views so far. The railways ministry also shared photographs of the coach and passengers enjoying the journey.

While some users were delighted with the Vistadome coach, some others raised demands, including improving cleanliness, and security, on other trains. “Safe & Beautiful Journeys!” commented a user. “Rather focus on some selected train, Plz focus on all Trains moving in-country….1.cleaness of train 2. Securities tight on train 3. in Small station proper service 4. Emergency medical facility on train 5. Anyone break rules take hard penalty,” commented another user.

See reactions:

Rather focus on some selected train , Plz focus on all Trains moving in country….

1.cleaness of train

2. Securities tight on train

3. in Small station proper service

4. Emergency medical facility on train

5. Anyone break rules take hard penalty #ashwinivaishnaw #railway — Prakash kumar ❤️🇮🇳 (@PrakashKumar_12) April 11, 2022

Please also focus crew friendly cab for locopilot

Please provide toilet in locomotive

if pilot will mental and physically distrub how passenger will be safe

Temperature in side cab going above 50 degree please make sure that ac work properly shade doest repair ac

Thanku — Ab singh Singh (@AbsinghSingh2) April 11, 2022

A press release issued by Western Railways said the Vistadome coach in Mumbai-Gandhinagar Capital Shatabdi Express has been added on a temporary basis from Monday to May 10 next year. The features of the Vistadome coach include large glass windows, glass roofs, rotating seats, and an observation lounge for sightseeing.