Gandhi Jayanti getaway turns nightmarish: Tourists sleep on roads, massive jams at Rishikesh, Shimla, Nainital

Hotels and other lodging facilities reportedly reached capacity, leaving some visitors struggling to find rooms

What was meant to be a quick getaway over the Gandhi Jayanti long weekend turned into a frustrating ordeal for thousands of tourists, as a massive rush brought traffic in several popular hill stations to a standstill.

Manali, Shimla, Mussoorie, Nainital, Rishikesh, and others witnessed severe congestion as tourists poured into the destinations. Videos of bumper-to-bumper traffic, packed tourist spots and overwhelmed roads went viral on social media.

In a post that drew widespread attention on X, ANI shared videos showing vehicles stuck in heavy traffic as tourists headed towards popular destinations. Long queues of vehicles stretched along mountain roads, with journeys that normally take a few hours taking much longer.