Gandhi Jayanti getaway turns nightmarish: Tourists sleep on roads, massive jams at Rishikesh, Shimla, Nainital

What was meant to be a quick getaway over the Gandhi Jayanti long weekend turned into a frustrating ordeal for thousands of tourists, as a massive rush brought traffic in several popular hill stations to a standstill.
Manali, Shimla, Mussoorie, Nainital, Rishikesh, and others witnessed severe congestion as tourists poured into the destinations. Videos of bumper-to-bumper traffic, packed tourist spots and overwhelmed roads went viral on social media.
In a post that drew widespread attention on X, ANI shared videos showing vehicles stuck in heavy traffic as tourists headed towards popular destinations. Long queues of vehicles stretched along mountain roads, with journeys that normally take a few hours taking much longer.
A shortage of accommodation compounded the traffic chaos. Hotels and other lodging facilities reportedly reached capacity, leaving some visitors struggling to find rooms. In many cases, tourists were forced to spend the night in their vehicles or by the roadside.
Watch here:
#WATCH | Manali, Himachal Pradesh: Heavy traffic congestion witnessed on the routes connecting Manali to Rohtang Pass due to a massive influx of tourists. https://t.co/HWlLDQhJmY
— ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2026
A viral video from Nainital showed commuters sleeping inside their cars and on roads amid the heavy traffic, highlighting the extent of the disruption caused by the holiday rush.
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The congestion was not limited to Nainital. Another video showed large numbers of tourists arriving at a popular ghat in Rishikesh, while videos from Mussoorie showed its Mall Road packed with visitors.
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The scenes have triggered renewed concerns over crowd management and infrastructure in India’s popular hill destinations, particularly during long weekends when tourist numbers can rise sharply.
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The videos have prompted a wave of reactions, with a user saying, “Happened to us.. 17 yrs ago.. 15th August long weekend.. Me and my husband was in bike. We came down all the way to kaath godam and got a shabby hotel at busstand. Learned our lesson.. Long weekend at home. No plans before pre-booking hotels after that.”
Another user commented, “RIP situational awareness and common sense.”
“I dont know why life to be enjoyed on weekends only why not during weekdays.. Next question why enjoy means alcohol/outing/makeout/ why cant you spend time with family back at home,” a third user reacted.