Gandhi Jayanti 2018: Mumbai Police shares Mahatma Gandhi’s old letter to then city commissioner

On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, Mumbai police paid tribute to Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi by sharing a letter the Father of the Nation wrote to Francis C Griffith, Commissioner of Police (1919-1921). Commemorating Gandhi’s 149th birth anniversary, they also tweeted out his three monkeys philosophy — Bura mat dekho, bura mat suno, bura mat bolo.

According to the tweet by the official handle of the organisation, the letter by Gandhi addressed to the then Police Commissioner was to arrange a meeting. While no context to the meeting is given by the tweet, it sure has triggered several reactions from people on social media. “Letter of Mahatma Gandhi to Francis C. Griffith, Commissioner of Police (1919-1921) for arranging a meeting with him,” read the tweet.

Letter of Mahatma Gandhi to Francis C. Griffith, Commissioner of Police (1919-1921) for arranging a meeting with him. #TuesdayTrivia #GandhiJayanti pic.twitter.com/YLzf2qHffn — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) October 2, 2018

Editing Gandhi’s philosophy of the three wise monkeys to suit the present era, the Twitter handle also shared their version which read, “Bura mat type karo, bura mat like karo, bura mat share karo (Don’t type bad, don’t like bad, don’t share bad)

Feel free to type, like and share this post we came across on social media #GandhiJayanti pic.twitter.com/pJlPD2K5kE — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) October 2, 2018

The letter generated curiosity among many on social media. While the handwriting was not very easy to decipher, it didn’t stop people from trying.

