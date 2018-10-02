Follow Us:
Tuesday, October 02, 2018
Gandhi Jayanti 2018: Mumbai Police shares Mahatma Gandhi’s old letter to then city commissioner

The official handle of Mumbai Police shared an old letter by Mahatma Gandhi to then Police Commissioner Francis C Griffith to pay tribute to the leader on his 149th birth anniversary. The letter by Gandhi addressed to the then Police Commissioner was to arrange a meeting.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: October 2, 2018 4:24:03 pm
gandhi jayanti, gandhi jayanti 2018, gandhi jayanti books, famous gandhi books, famous mahatma gandhi books, books on mahatma gandhi, gandhi jayanti quotes, gandhi jayanti sms, gandhi jayanti images, happy gandhi jayanti, books on gandhi, mahatma gandhi birthday, mahatma gandhi autobiography, indian express, indian express news Mumbai Police shared an old letter by Mahatma Gandhi to then Police Commissioner Francis C Griffith to pay tribute to the leader on his 149th birth anniversary. (Source: File/Mumbai Police)

On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, Mumbai police paid tribute to Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi by sharing a letter  the Father of the Nation wrote to Francis C Griffith, Commissioner of Police (1919-1921). Commemorating Gandhi’s 149th birth anniversary, they also tweeted out his three monkeys philosophy — Bura mat dekho, bura mat suno, bura mat bolo.

According to the tweet by the official handle of the organisation, the letter by Gandhi addressed to the then Police Commissioner was to arrange a meeting. While no context to the meeting is given by the tweet, it sure has triggered several reactions from people on social media. “Letter of Mahatma Gandhi to Francis C. Griffith, Commissioner of Police (1919-1921) for arranging a meeting with him,” read the tweet.

Editing Gandhi’s philosophy of the three wise monkeys to suit the present era, the Twitter handle also shared their version which read, “Bura mat type karo, bura mat like karo, bura mat share karo (Don’t type bad, don’t like bad, don’t share bad)

The letter generated curiosity among many on social media. While the handwriting was not very easy to decipher, it didn’t stop people from trying.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
