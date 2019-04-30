Game of Thrones: Arya Stark’s ‘Not Today’ line is inspiring many memes

As the frenzy over the Game of Thrones continues to peak with every episode of the final season of the serial, there are multiple lines from the serial that are inspiring memes. The latest line to do that is Arya Stark’s epic ‘Not Today’ line.

Advertising

In case, you haven’t watched the “The Long Night,” the third episode of Game of Thrones Season 8, be warned there are spoilers ahead.

The episode which centres around the Big Battle of Winterfell, which was a showdown between the Northern army and the Night King finally came to an end thanks to the brave Arya Stark. Fans couldn’t stop lauding and praising the writers of the show for showing Arya in her fiercest avatar — while commending Maisie Williams for her brilliant performance.

And as fans shared their reactions to Arya Stark’s jaw-dropping heroism, her catchphrase is inspiring many memes. The character of Melisandre reminds Arya of the words of her former “dance instructor” Syrio Forel on “What do we say to the God of death”, with the answer being ‘Not today’. There are now multiple memes that are inspired by the line.

Me today at work when my boss asks me to do literally anything #NotToday #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/9NnP34IBpn — Jaypal Sharma (@JaypalSharma18) April 30, 2019

What you say when mom asks you to go at relative’s place. #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/zQlgXY8Uos — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) April 29, 2019

New SBI employee : What do you say to a person who wants to open an account? SBI Manager : pic.twitter.com/O7ksa0sRVz — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) April 29, 2019

*picks up books to study for exams* Social media- pic.twitter.com/amW0N3xVWN — Angoor Stark 🍇🇮🇳 (@ladywithflaws) April 29, 2019

Me : Monday se regular gym jaaunga. Me on Monday : pic.twitter.com/zLoMbPKQuP — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 29, 2019

What do you say to your friend when he ask you to return his money? Me: pic.twitter.com/rCZ7Yb1exe — Akram 🇮🇳 (@akramismm) April 29, 2019

Mom: Chal utha ja subha hogai..

Me on Sunday: pic.twitter.com/6ftHor2wqz — Romz (@RomanaRaza) April 29, 2019

What do you say to the Lord of light?

UP~ pic.twitter.com/oQauuQUeI8 — Bruce Wayne (@WaizArd20) April 29, 2019