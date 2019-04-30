Game of Thrones: Arya Stark’s ‘Not Today’ line is inspiring many memes

Toggle Menu
And as fans shared their reactions to Arya Stark’s jaw-dropping heroism, her catchphrase is inspiring many memes.

Arya Stark’s dialogue from Game of Thrones season 8, episode three has garnered a lot of attention online.

As the frenzy over the Game of Thrones continues to peak with every episode of the final season of the serial, there are multiple lines from the serial that are inspiring memes. The latest line to do that is Arya Stark’s epic ‘Not Today’ line.

In case, you haven’t watched the “The Long Night,” the third episode of Game of Thrones Season 8, be warned there are spoilers ahead.

The episode which centres around the Big Battle of Winterfell, which was a showdown between the Northern army and the Night King finally came to an end thanks to the brave Arya Stark. Fans couldn’t stop lauding and praising the writers of the show for showing Arya in her fiercest avatar — while commending Maisie Williams for her brilliant performance.

And as fans shared their reactions to Arya Stark’s jaw-dropping heroism, her catchphrase is inspiring many memes. The character of Melisandre reminds Arya of the words of her former “dance instructor” Syrio Forel on “What do we say to the God of death”, with the answer being ‘Not today’. There are now multiple memes that are inspired by the line.

