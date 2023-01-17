scorecardresearch
G-20 delegates groove with artists performing Maharashtrian folk dance. Watch video

The clip shared by news agency ANI on Twitter shows the delegates, clad in suits, joyously performing with the Maharashtrian folk dance performers. The delegates are seen enthusiastically moving with the dancers to the beats of dhol.

G-20 delegates dancing video, G20 delegates dance with Maharashtra folk dancers, G20 delegates in Pune, G20, indian expressSome users were amazed to watch the video showcasing India's vast cultural riches.

The two-day G20 meet, set to conclude on Tuesday in Pune, witnessed delegates grooving with traditional dance performers. A video featuring the delegates’ delightful performance is doing the rounds on social media.

“Maharashtra: G-20 delegates joined local artists performing Maharashtrian Lezim dance at a cultural program in Pune yesterday,” read the caption of the clip. Since being shared on Tuesday, the clip has amassed more than 38,000 views on Twitter.

Some users were amazed to watch the video showcasing India’s vast cultural riches. A user commented, “Awesome.” Another user wrote, “Superb…”

During the two-day meet, which began on Monday, the delegates flocked to the exhibition stalls showcasing products made of millets and learned about their health benefits. The meet saw discussions centered around future cities that would be sustainable, resilient and inclusive.

After a tree plantation programme on the Pune university campus, a cultural function showcasing the folk culture of the state was organised. On Wednesday, the delegates will be taken on a heritage tour of the city and a trip to the hill station of Mahabaleshwar.

India assumed the presidency of G20 on December 1, last year. The international economic cooperation constitutes around 85 per cent of the global GDP, more than 75 per cent of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the global population.

