Watch: Viral video shows futuristic motorbike that looks exactly like a car

A battery-powered motorbike that has the appearance of a supercar is currently going viral for its looks. Bike enthusiast Priyanka Kochhar has shared a video of the 2023 Polaris Slingshot R, a futuristic-looking vehicle that is classified as a motorcycle, on her Instagram account.

In the video, Kochhar explains that the bike has four seats and three tyres. It has no doors or a roof. Its length and width are almost the same as that of a Porsche 911 GT3. Since this vehicle is classified as a motorcycle, its driver and passengers are required to wear a helmet while riding it.

According to its website, the 2023 Polaris Slingshot R is priced at $33,999 (approximately Rs 27,78,000). Its speed range lies between 0-60 mph.

Sharing the clip, Kochhar wrote, “Would you Ride this or Drive this ? Big thanks to @tanishq_baheti @carclubofpune ”. The video has gathered over 1.8 lakh likes since it was posted on Saturday.

Commenting on her post, an Instagram user wrote, “Won’t be allowed on expressways being a motorcycle and will be charged on toll for cars as cannot cross free motorcycle lanes….damn…” Another person wrote, “This car identifies as a bike and there is nothing anyone can do about it”.