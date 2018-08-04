These hilarious tweets on Indian parents will make your day!

Follow Us:
August 4, 2018
The concept of space is non-existent. They can’t stand you dating, but marry a stranger and they’re the happiest. No matter what your age, you’ll always be their bachcha. Sounds familiar right? Check out these tweets then.

Published: August 4, 2018
indian parents, desi parents, indian parents memes, desi parents memes, indian parents jokes. parents jokes, funny news, funny tweets, indian express When every Indian parents want their kids to become engineer or doctor!

No matter wherever in the world you are, growing up in an Indian household is quite different than others. Indian parents have their own set of rules and decorums and failing to abide certainly result in a good old beating! Not to forget the classic dilemma of parents expecting their kids to behave like adults and yet never let them be sole independent and continue to treat you as a child for life. No, you are not alone, and the scene is quite similar around the world in every Indian family. Yes, we’ve all been there.

Nevertheless, we Indians are the luckiest to have such parents and enjoy all the perks that come with it. From ‘maa ke haath ka khana’ to ‘papa kuch paise de do’, we always have two guarding angels. But sometimes, the expectations and struggles dealing with Indian parents are far too real, so desi users took to Twitter to share what it’s like to have Indian parents.

Can you relate to these? Tell us in comments below.

