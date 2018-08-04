These hilarious tweets on Indian parents will make your day!

When every Indian parents want their kids to become engineer or doctor! When every Indian parents want their kids to become engineer or doctor!

No matter wherever in the world you are, growing up in an Indian household is quite different than others. Indian parents have their own set of rules and decorums and failing to abide certainly result in a good old beating! Not to forget the classic dilemma of parents expecting their kids to behave like adults and yet never let them be sole independent and continue to treat you as a child for life. No, you are not alone, and the scene is quite similar around the world in every Indian family. Yes, we’ve all been there.

Nevertheless, we Indians are the luckiest to have such parents and enjoy all the perks that come with it. From ‘maa ke haath ka khana’ to ‘papa kuch paise de do’, we always have two guarding angels. But sometimes, the expectations and struggles dealing with Indian parents are far too real, so desi users took to Twitter to share what it’s like to have Indian parents.

Indian parents be like. pic.twitter.com/Q7yaimDx9T — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) August 3, 2018

When desi parents think you’re sitting too close to the tv pic.twitter.com/KQP4dDWkJG — MJW (@meerajain88) August 4, 2018

Non Indian Parents to their baby : Eat your food and be a good child!! Indian parents : Jaldi khana kha le warna baba aa jaega!!#ParentingTip — Nikhil (@nikhil2488) August 4, 2018

Indian parents Showing Confidence in their Kid. Failed – Humein to Pehle hi pata tha fail hoyega. Passed – pakka cheating karke Pass hua hai. — Noddy (@FakeRainaNephew) August 3, 2018

*Desi Parents won’t give u Direct reply* -Me: Mere Frnds bhi jaa rahe vha, mai bhi jaau? -Mom: Beta Tere Frnds khaai me kudenge to tu bhi kudega?? “I guess She is saying NO” — Åmâñ Vêrmä (@mVrm17) August 2, 2018

Indian parents to love marraige… pic.twitter.com/2GWCYOTWdY — Namrata Sharma (@Namrata62213935) July 31, 2018

Indian Parents’ “Jao Tumhe Jo Karna H Karo” is exactly “Aisa Krne s Phle Meri Laash pr s Gujrna Padega” !! — ❣❣Muskaan (@philospheraatma) August 1, 2018

Me: My knee is hurting give me a panadol.

Mum: No why painkillers are not good. Stay off your phone and laptop the pain will go away #IndianParents — Himanshu (@laliosaurus) July 27, 2018

Indian parents must understand that “Holiday” means RESTING……not clean house, wash curtains, tree, walls, pavement. — Ricky Chan (@ricky_built) July 27, 2018

When you tell your foriegner friends About indian parents beating their kids and they consider it as just a dark joke,

You be like : pic.twitter.com/HXxfRZWeqg — Poison (@madvortex2000) July 22, 2018

Can you relate to these? Tell us in comments below.

