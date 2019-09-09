TikTok’s latest trend #WaitASecToReflect requests users to think before posting

Time and again, short video sharing app TikTok comes up with various trends and challenges that keep its users hooked. The latest addition is the ongoing #WaitASecToReflect, which is an initiative by the application towards sharing responsible online conduct.

TikTok had come under scrutiny after the Madras High Court had directed the Centre to ban the Tiktok app over concerns about easy access to pornographic content through it. However, the ban was later lifted on the condition that the platform should not encourage or be used to host obscene videos.

“A second is all it takes to make the online world a safe place for all. So the next time you’re about to upload something on TikTok or anywhere online, #WaitASecToReflect. Participate and share your #WaitASecToReflect moments,” read the caption on the hashtag page of the app. Here are some of the many videos shared along with the trending hashtag.