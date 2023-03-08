For a ‘change’, this funny goof-up by Pakistani bakehouse leaves netizens in splits

When Javaid Shami placed an order for a cake from a famous bakery in Lahore Pakistan, he gave instructions to the delivery person to send a change for Rs 2,000. Much to his surpise, he got a chocolate cake with icing that said, “Bring change of 2000…”.

While tweeting a picture of this cake, Shami wrote, “Having ordered a cake from Layer’s I requested they send change for 2000/- (conversation was in Urdu). This is what was delivered!”.

Having ordered a cake from Layer’s I requested they send change for 2000/- (conversation was in Urdu). This is what was delivered! pic.twitter.com/q6ANcP56lH — Javaid Shami (@jrshami) March 7, 2023

In the comments, many people recalled similar instances of misplaced instructions from the bakery. Commenting on Shami’s tweet, a person recalled, “We had ours with “Happy Birthday Stand” cos we had asked for the standing Happy Birthday small boards on the cake”. Another person remarked, “This is hilarious… I didn’t even get a “happy birthday” written despite having told them to do so ”.

Back in May 2022, a similar goof-up happened in Nagpur when a man got a cake with the words “Contain Egg” written on it. In a viral tweet, a Twitter user named Kapil Wasnik (@kapildwasnik) shared the picture of the cake and explained, “So I ordered a cake from a renowned bakery in Nagpur, through #Swiggy. In the order details I mentioned “Please mention if the cake contains egg”. I am speechless after receiving the order”.