scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Mar 08, 2023
Advertisement

For a ‘change’, this funny goof-up by Pakistani bakehouse leaves netizens in splits

The cake was ordered from Layers Bakeshop, a popular cake shop in Pakistan.

cake goof up viral
Listen to this article
For a ‘change’, this funny goof-up by Pakistani bakehouse leaves netizens in splits
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

When Javaid Shami placed an order for a cake from a famous bakery in Lahore Pakistan, he gave instructions to the delivery person to send a change for Rs 2,000. Much to his surpise, he got a chocolate cake with icing that said, “Bring change of 2000…”.

While tweeting a picture of this cake, Shami wrote, “Having ordered a cake from Layer’s I requested they send change for 2000/- (conversation was in Urdu). This is what was delivered!”.

In the comments, many people recalled similar instances of misplaced instructions from the bakery. Commenting on Shami’s tweet, a person recalled, “We had ours with “Happy Birthday Stand” cos we had asked for the standing Happy Birthday small boards on the cake”. Another person remarked, “This is hilarious… I didn’t even get a “happy birthday” written despite having told them to do so ”.

Also Read
Malala Yousafzai tweets
‘Give her a second Nobel’: Malala Yousafzai's tactful reply on 'Taylor Sw...
Zomato’s tweet on Holi gets an epic response from Delhi Police
Zomato’s Holi tweet on ‘bhang delivery’ gets epic response from Delhi Police
Popular YouTuber Kusha Kapila shares how someone created fake profile on dating app using her photos
Popular YouTuber Kusha Kapila shares how someone created fake profile on ...
Sachin Tendulkar recreates ‘Dil Chahta Hai’ moment with Yuvraj Singh and Anil Kumble in Goa
Sachin Tendulkar recreates ‘Dil Chahta Hai’ moment with Yuvraj Singh and ...

Back in May 2022, a similar goof-up happened in Nagpur when a man got a cake with the words “Contain Egg” written on it. In a viral tweet, a Twitter user named Kapil Wasnik (@kapildwasnik) shared the picture of the cake and explained, “So I ordered a cake from a renowned bakery in Nagpur, through #Swiggy. In the order details I mentioned “Please mention if the cake contains egg”. I am speechless after receiving the order”.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 08-03-2023 at 14:49 IST
Next Story

Nani promotes Dasara in Mumbai; celebrates Holi with fans, see video

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 08: Latest News
Advertisement
close