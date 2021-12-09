Viral video of two sloppy Santas dancing in Kerala fills internet with laughter

With Christmas round the corner, carol teams have started venturing out, adding fervour to the festive mood. Two Santas have become the talk of the town in Kerala’s Kattakada with their funny dance moves. In a viral video, the duo was seen dancing to the beat of drums.

The video, shared by television show host and magician Raj Kalesh Divakaran on Instagram has garnered a whopping 46,000 views.

One of the Santas is seen making a free fall and doing push-up kind of moves. The blithe-spirited Santa kept on dancing to the beat.

Meanwhile, the other Santa managed not to fall down before clinging on to a creeper. When a person came to help him out, he had already switched the fall into a dance move. Again, he fell over the other Santa who was dancing on the floor. The duo was hilariously in unison.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raj Kalesh Divakaran (Kallu) (@rajkaleshdivakaran)

The video has filled the internet with laughter. Many netizens speculated if the duo were in an inebriated state. “Hhahaha..so crazy,” commented a user.

“Many people have asked if the person in the video is me. It’s not me. I am interested in knowing who they are. Those who know, please let me know. Imagine, the situation of real Santa Claus after seeing this,” Raj captioned the video.

Later, posting another video of the duo, Raj identified them as Deepu and Anandu from Kattakada. They are members of a carol team in Muthiyavila Church.