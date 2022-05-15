scorecardresearch
Sunday, May 15, 2022
Livelihood + Sustainability: IFS officer shares video of villagers making areca leaf products

The plates and bowls made of areca leaves are biodegradable.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
May 15, 2022 5:32:38 pm
areca leaf utensils, areca leaf products, locally made supari leaf products, areca leaf sustainable products, Indian ExpressThe areca leaf products are a sustainable alternative to single use plastic products.

Plastic pollution is one of the most pressing issues in the world right now. One way to tackle the problem is by limiting the amount of single-use plastic products often used in weddings and large gatherings.

For instance, one can replace single-use plastic plates and bowls with similar products made of areca leaves.

90% plastic and 10% textile waste: Nigerian designer's sustainable fashion impresses netizens

Recently, Parveen Kaswan, an Indian Forest Service officer, shared a video on social media that showed villagers making utensils using locally available areca leaves. Unlike plastic products, the areca leaf products are biodegradable and ethically produced.

While sharing photos of the end products, Kaswan wrote, “These are Areca leaf plate making units. They are made by locals using self-collected material. Eco friendly and reduces plastic use. This is how they look. Products from this unit only. Livelihood + Sustainability.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Kaswan further said that two manufacturing units set up in forest villages, where areca leaves are available in plenty, have created surplus produce that can be bought at wholesale rates.

Tweeting about how one can place an order for the products, the IFS officer wrote that anyone who wishes to place a wholesale order can call on 8158014014.

A social media user commented on Kaswan’s tweets, “Very good initiative. Environmental friendly and supporting communities. Considering the RAW material cost is nominal, it should be sustainable.”

Another person suggested, “Sir, this is very nice. one suggestion. you contact the railway ministry & see that in all Indian trains these plates are introduced. These can be used for providing lunch & dinner in all trains instead of paper/plastic boxes. For serving tea, samosa. This will give profit to manufacturers.”

