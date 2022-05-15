Livelihood + Sustainability: IFS officer shares video of villagers making areca leaf products

Plastic pollution is one of the most pressing issues in the world right now. One way to tackle the problem is by limiting the amount of single-use plastic products often used in weddings and large gatherings.

For instance, one can replace single-use plastic plates and bowls with similar products made of areca leaves.

Recently, Parveen Kaswan, an Indian Forest Service officer, shared a video on social media that showed villagers making utensils using locally available areca leaves. Unlike plastic products, the areca leaf products are biodegradable and ethically produced.

While sharing photos of the end products, Kaswan wrote, “These are Areca leaf plate making units. They are made by locals using self-collected material. Eco friendly and reduces plastic use. This is how they look. Products from this unit only. Livelihood + Sustainability.”

Kaswan further said that two manufacturing units set up in forest villages, where areca leaves are available in plenty, have created surplus produce that can be bought at wholesale rates.

Tweeting about how one can place an order for the products, the IFS officer wrote that anyone who wishes to place a wholesale order can call on 8158014014.

A social media user commented on Kaswan’s tweets, “Very good initiative. Environmental friendly and supporting communities. Considering the RAW material cost is nominal, it should be sustainable.”

