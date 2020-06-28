scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, June 28, 2020
COVID19

‘It’s called jugaad’: Man’s simple technique to sort fruits by size is a hit among netizens

The man is then seen placing pomegranates in between the rods. The fruits roll down and fall into the boxes kept beneath the rods -- all the while getting sorted according to their size. 

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 28, 2020 6:50:37 pm
Fruit sorting, Fruit sorting by size, Fruits, pomegranate sorting, Jugaad, innovation, What is trending, Indian Jugaad, Viral video, Indian Express news Many who came across the video were impressed with the simple yet effective way of sorting fruits. (Picture credit: Twitter/ Vala Afshar )

A man’s simple yet effective way of sorting fruits by its size is winning praise on social media. In a video, that has gone viral, the man is seen placing tow iron rods side by side on cartons. The rods are placed in a way that the distance between them increases from one end to the other. They are placed in a slanted position.

The man is then seen placing pomegranates in between the rods. The fruits roll down and fall into the boxes kept beneath the rods — all the while getting sorted according to their size.

Watch it here:

Many who came across the video were impressed with the simple yet effective way of sorting fruits. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Since being posted, the video has garnered over 3 million views, with more than 9 lakh likes.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 28: Latest News

Advertisement