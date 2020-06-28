‘It’s called jugaad’: Man’s simple technique to sort fruits by size is a hit among netizens

Many who came across the video were impressed with the simple yet effective way of sorting fruits. (Picture credit: Twitter/ Vala Afshar ) Many who came across the video were impressed with the simple yet effective way of sorting fruits. (Picture credit: Twitter/ Vala Afshar )

A man’s simple yet effective way of sorting fruits by its size is winning praise on social media. In a video, that has gone viral, the man is seen placing tow iron rods side by side on cartons. The rods are placed in a way that the distance between them increases from one end to the other. They are placed in a slanted position.

The man is then seen placing pomegranates in between the rods. The fruits roll down and fall into the boxes kept beneath the rods — all the while getting sorted according to their size.

Watch it here:

The world’s most simple ‘sorting by size’ system pic.twitter.com/pYRXJFPi8u — Vala Afshar (@ValaAfshar) June 26, 2020

Many who came across the video were impressed with the simple yet effective way of sorting fruits. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Such solutions are mostly from Bharat, we call it #jugaad — Manish Kumar Tiwari (@8e56325acb9b4c4) June 27, 2020

India is full of geniuses. Period! — ‘THE’ Adam (@Adambrv) June 27, 2020

brutally ingenious. — Neeche Se Topper (@NeecheSeTopper) June 27, 2020

Proudly an Indian originated way. 🇮🇳 — Yatharth Mishra / यथार्थ मिश्र (@YatharthMishra_) June 27, 2020

My God. So simple yet so effective! — Moon (@MoonCore313) June 27, 2020

Brilliant💯💯💯💯 — Cania Citta (@Cittairlanie) June 27, 2020

I bet no machine learning can achieve this! — Sudip Chatterjee (@deep_ami) June 27, 2020

Looks simple but effective. You will see many more jugaads in villages — Shouvik Paul (@ShouvikPaul20) June 27, 2020

It’s called jugaad. In West called Appropriate Technology! — #JaiShriRam Ramana (@ramana_brf) June 27, 2020

Since being posted, the video has garnered over 3 million views, with more than 9 lakh likes.

