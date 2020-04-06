From wearing lights to dressing up as a ghost, how Indians reacted to #9Baje9Minute

While it is not clear where exactly was the video recorded, the clip has left many netizens in splits. While it is not clear where exactly was the video recorded, the clip has left many netizens in splits.

While many adhered to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “9 baje, 9-minute” appeal to switch off lights and ignite candles and diyas, a man went a tad bit extreme and dressed up as a ghost during the lights off exercise.

In a video, which has gone viral on several social media platforms, a man can be seen holding a candle under a white sheet as the popular music track “Gumnaam Hai Koi” from the 1965 thriller played in the background.

While it is not clear where exactly was the video recorded, the clip has left many netizens in splits. “Hit me on the head, somebody, before I lose it,” wrote a user @wack_a_noodle while sharing the video.

Watch the video here:

HIT ME ON THE HEAD SOMEBODY BEFORE I LOSE IT 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/mqaXrv2TAl — Noodlehead (@wack_a_noodle) April 5, 2020

The video has garnered over two lakh views and almost 12,000 likes. However, this is not the only bizarre video that has gone viral on social media. Another was a video of a man wearing lights shared along with a caption that read, “Undoubtedly he is the winner of the #9Baje9Minute Event.”

Here, take a look at the hilarious responses to PM Modi’s appeal.

Undoubtedly he is the winner of the #9Baje9Minute Event 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/nDclEYl53h — तमन्ना ( تمنا ) (@TamannaPankaj) April 6, 2020

