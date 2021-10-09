From ‘tubelight’ to celebrity manager: This dyslexic man turned the tables on life

Society can often be unkind, especially to those who do not fit into conventional moulds but stand out for their uniqueness. One such person is Mumbai resident Harsh Doshi who struggled to fit in as a child but has now opened up about his experiences as a dyslexic person, inspiring many online.

In a now-viral post shared by Humans of Bombay as part of World Dyslexia Awareness Day, observed on October 7, Doshi claimed: “I may have Dyslexia, but Dyslexia doesn’t have me.” From his battle against bullying during childhood to becoming a TedX speaker and now working as a celebrity manager, his story has left netizens in awe.

The young man talked about how he had been put up for adoption as a two-month-old infant. Fortunately, a loving couple took him in but plenty of trials lay ahead. From maths to shoelaces, there were many things that made Doshi feel “like the stupidest boy in the world”.

At the age of two, when every other toddler started reciting the alphabet and numbers, he laboured to utter the words. Recalling how his mother relentlessly tried to guide him, he admitted that it bore little fruit initially. “I’d have to say a word a hundred times before I could finally say it. I couldn’t hold a conversation; no one wanted to be friends with me, the bullies called me ‘Tubelight.’”

Seeing his constant struggle with learning, his parents got Doshi evaluated and he was diagnosed with dyslexia and ADHD in Class III. It, however, didn’t mean that things got easier.

With no support from teachers or relatives, Doshi and his parents had a hard time coping. Instead of extending support, he was mocked by relatives who compared the young boy with the dyslexic character played by Ishaan Awasthi in the movie Taare Zameen Par. However, Doshi refused to sulk and took inspiration from the character, dedicating himself to studies and devising his own ways to learn.

The hard work paid off and Doshi proved naysayers wrong by passing Class XII. He went ahead to pursue a degree in media studies which he “graduated with distinction!” He participated in public speaking events and at the age of 23 delivered his first Ted Talk, instantly turning into an inspiration for people across age groups whilst leaving his proud parents teary-eyed.

Two years later, his career took off as a celebrity manager. “A kid who once had no connection with words is now helping others improve their public presence,” he said. Doshi, who describes himself as the “hardest working person” he knows, has clearly has left an impression among peers and netizens alike.

“Belief and trust in yourself makes the impossible possible. I’m sure you’ll add many more accolades to your name,” commented one Facebook user. “You are an inspiration for parents with Dyslexia and Adhd kids,” remarked another.