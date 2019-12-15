‘Train, bus and helicopter’: U2 organisers go all out to provide fans with transport

The concert in India is a conclusion of The Joshua Tree Tour by the band celebrating 32 years of its iconic album. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) The concert in India is a conclusion of The Joshua Tree Tour by the band celebrating 32 years of its iconic album. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

While U2 fans from across the country geared up for the first-ever live performance by the Irish rock band at the DY Patil sports stadium in Navi Mumbai, the festival organisers made sure that the attendees were given every possible assistance to reach the venue on time. The event in India is a conclusion of The Joshua Tree Tour by the band celebrating 32 years of its iconic album.

Collaborating with the Indian Railways, organisers BookMyShow launched the first-ever chartered local train service for a hassle-free trip to the concert.

Welcomed with applause! Mumbai local for @U2 For the first time, a suburban train was booked for a concert. Here it is arriving at Mahim station as a ‘service’ train with announcements saying on those who have booked tickets online on @bookmyshow are allowed to board! @mid_day pic.twitter.com/Gp5IUJ0kIw — Rajendra B. Aklekar (@rajtoday) December 15, 2019

Moreover, apart from providing private buses and cabs, the organisers also gave the attendees the option of flying to the venue, which according to its website would reach the stadium in “less than 15-minutes.”

Band members — Bono, the Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr — landed at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport on Thursday evening. Band members — Bono, the Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr — landed at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport on Thursday evening.

With around 35,000 tickets sold, people are busy updating their ETAs to the concert on various social media platforms. However, some have also expressed shock over the plethora of transport options provided by the organisers.

“There’s a helicopter shuttle to the U2 concert in Mumbai tonight for those worried about traffic. Please remember to cheer loudly when Bono talks about ending world hunger,” tweeted a user while sharing screenshots of a text about helicopter rides.

There’s a helicopter shuttle to the U2 concert in Mumbai tonight for those worried about traffic. Please remember to cheer loudly when Bono talks about ending world hunger pic.twitter.com/GQAeLjxA43 — Prayaag Akbar (@unessentialist) December 15, 2019

Going to the U2 concert is almost a dream come true, but getting there can be a nightmare! So happy to skip Mumbai traffic by flying on our new #helicopter service BLADE. Best way to get there. We land right at the stadium!@u2 @BladeIndia #u2 #flyblade #luxurylifestyle pic.twitter.com/MeQuEyuwwF — Srinivas Kollipara (@SrinKollipara) December 15, 2019

People waiting at Mahim junction for the U2 train… There is a dedicated train to take people to the concert. #U2India #U2Mumbai#TheJoshuaTreeTour2019 🤘#TheJoshuaTree2019@U2 pic.twitter.com/5EtN2pJEYm — Geeta Mohan گیتا موہن गीता मोहन (@Geeta_Mohan) December 15, 2019

Band members — Bono, the Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr — landed at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport on Thursday evening.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd