Friday, December 27, 2019

‘Train, bus and helicopter’: U2 organisers go all out to provide fans with transport

With around 35,000 tickets sold, people are busy updating their ETAs to the concert on various social media platforms. However, some have also expressed shock over the plethora of transport options provided by the organisers.

u2 songs playlist The concert in India is a conclusion of The Joshua Tree Tour by the band celebrating 32 years of its iconic album. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

While U2 fans from across the country geared up for the first-ever live performance by the Irish rock band at the DY Patil sports stadium in Navi Mumbai, the festival organisers made sure that the attendees were given every possible assistance to reach the venue on time. The event in India is a conclusion of The Joshua Tree Tour by the band celebrating 32 years of its iconic album.

Collaborating with the Indian Railways, organisers BookMyShow launched the first-ever chartered local train service for a hassle-free trip to the concert.

Moreover, apart from providing private buses and cabs, the organisers also gave the attendees the option of flying to the venue, which according to its website would reach the stadium in “less than 15-minutes.”

U2 concert, Mumbai U2 concert, The Joshua Tree Tour, U2 concert Mumbai, U2 concert tickets, bono, u2 india concert, u2 mumbai concert, trending, indian express, indian express news Band members — Bono, the Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr — landed at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport on Thursday evening.

“There’s a helicopter shuttle to the U2 concert in Mumbai tonight for those worried about traffic. Please remember to cheer loudly when Bono talks about ending world hunger,” tweeted a user while sharing screenshots of a text about helicopter rides.

