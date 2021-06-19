PayTM to Bisleri: How brands are cashing in on Ronaldo’s Coca-Cola snub at Euro 2020

Updated: June 19, 2021 1:59:29 pm
There have been plenty of reactions on social media since Cristiano Ronaldo removed two Coca-Cola bottles from a table at a press conference following a Euro Cup match, asking all to “drink water” instead. As memes and spoofs took over social media, brands too joined the bandwagon to cash in on the trend.
After netizens dubbed Fevicol as the clear winner in the Ronaldo-Coca-cola fiasco after the adhesive brand’s cheeky take went viral, many other memes are also getting a lot of attention online.
While some won the internet by making an indirect reference, others weren’t shy of getting the 36-year-old Portuguese star involved. Like the one put forward by leading mobile payment app PayTM, which, taking a cue from the Fevicol ad, used the footballer’s image from the press conference and added the company’s QR Code stand, suggesting the ace footballer is at a nimbu pani stall.
Take a look here:
ab theek hai 😇 pic.twitter.com/0KoKstTAqK
— Paytm 😷 💉 (@Paytm) June 18, 2021
However, it wasn’t just PayTM who got inspired. Other brands like Dabur, Parle, ITC and even wellness brands like Manforce, utilised this moment to join the conversation using puns.
Here are some of the popular brand post doing round on the internet.
Choose the hydration your skin deserves!
⁰#Euro2020 #Ronaldo #HydratedSkin #HappySkin pic.twitter.com/UOnM14ykaO
— Dabur India Ltd (@DaburIndia) June 18, 2021
Don’t do both together!#DrinkWater #StayHydrated pic.twitter.com/Ro1r0iADkB
— Comedy Central India (@ComedyCentralIn) June 18, 2021
If you know you know!!#KamaSutraCondoms #Ronaldo #Cocacola #Water #DrinkWater #Eurocup2021 #KamaSutra #Mango #UltraThin #Pleasure #FlavouredCondoms #Condoms pic.twitter.com/0EZCfJ1fUB
— KamaSutra_India (@KamaSutra_In) June 18, 2021
Be smart like the G.O.A.T. – quench your thirst with the right choice.😉#SamajhdaarBisleriPeeteHain #CocaCola #Ronaldo #Euro2020 #Bisleri #StayHydrated
— BisleriZone (@BisleriZone) June 17, 2021
The only cola that keeps everyone cool 😎, Hajmola Chatcola! pic.twitter.com/G1lmT5qZC7
— Dabur India Ltd (@DaburIndia) June 17, 2021
Gentle reminder to stay hydrated, always! Choose safety and quality for your water, choose Vectus Tanks.#IndiaKiWaterline #MomentMarketing #ronaldococacola #Ronaldo pic.twitter.com/xKJAbrglhh
— Vectus (@vectus_india) June 17, 2021
dinner suggestion: portuguese food with… water
— zomato (@zomato) June 16, 2021
Cristiano says #drinkwater, we say 7 is the best number in the world! #stayhydrated #CR7 pic.twitter.com/P0rQOpedJl
— evian (@evianwater) June 16, 2021
After Ronaldo’s gesture, Euro 2020 found itself embroiled in a ‘bottle gate’ as many more players followed his lead and removed bottles of sponsors. While Italy’s Manuel Locatelli removed Coco Cola bottles just like Ronaldo, French footballer Paul Pogba removed a Heineken beer bottle during his press conference.
Meanwhile, Ukraine captain Andriy Yarmolenko moved both Coca-Cola and beer bottles closer, asking the sponsors to get in touch with him. Russian coach Cherchesov countered Ronaldo’s stance and picked up the cola bottle, taking a sip at the press conference.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-