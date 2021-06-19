PayTM to Bisleri: How brands are cashing in on Ronaldo’s Coca-Cola snub at Euro 2020

From the global beverage giant losing billions of dollars in valuation to brands responding to his gesture, it seems there is no escaping this trend.

There have been plenty of reactions on social media since Cristiano Ronaldo removed two Coca-Cola bottles from a table at a press conference following a Euro Cup match, asking all to “drink water” instead. As memes and spoofs took over social media, brands too joined the bandwagon to cash in on the trend.

After netizens dubbed Fevicol as the clear winner in the Ronaldo-Coca-cola fiasco after the adhesive brand’s cheeky take went viral, many other memes are also getting a lot of attention online.

While some won the internet by making an indirect reference, others weren’t shy of getting the 36-year-old Portuguese star involved. Like the one put forward by leading mobile payment app PayTM, which, taking a cue from the Fevicol ad, used the footballer’s image from the press conference and added the company’s QR Code stand, suggesting the ace footballer is at a nimbu pani stall.

Take a look here:

However, it wasn’t just PayTM who got inspired. Other brands like Dabur, Parle, ITC and even wellness brands like Manforce, utilised this moment to join the conversation using puns.

Here are some of the popular brand post doing round on the internet.

The only cola that keeps everyone cool 😎, Hajmola Chatcola! pic.twitter.com/G1lmT5qZC7 — Dabur India Ltd (@DaburIndia) June 17, 2021

dinner suggestion: portuguese food with… water — zomato (@zomato) June 16, 2021

After Ronaldo’s gesture, Euro 2020 found itself embroiled in a ‘bottle gate’ as many more players followed his lead and removed bottles of sponsors. While Italy’s Manuel Locatelli removed Coco Cola bottles just like Ronaldo, French footballer Paul Pogba removed a Heineken beer bottle during his press conference.

Meanwhile, Ukraine captain Andriy Yarmolenko moved both Coca-Cola and beer bottles closer, asking the sponsors to get in touch with him. Russian coach Cherchesov countered Ronaldo’s stance and picked up the cola bottle, taking a sip at the press conference.