From Night King to Tintin: Indian Army’s tweet on #Yeti gets everyone talking online

The Indian Army tweeted on Monday that its mountaineering expedition team spotted footprints of the mythical creature, Yeti in the Himalayas. The army shared photos of footprint trail on the snowy terrain — leaving people on micro-blogging site Twitter happy.

Taking to Twitter, the Army said the team found “mysterious footprints” of a Yeti, a mythical creature of Nepalese folklore, measuring 32.15 inches, near the Makalu base camp in Nepal on April 9, 2019. “This elusive snowman has only been sighted at Makalu-Barun National Park in the past,” they added with photos of the footprint and the members of the expedition team that spotted it.

For the first time, an #IndianArmy Moutaineering Expedition Team has sited Mysterious Footprints of mythical beast ‘Yeti’ measuring 32×15 inches close to Makalu Base Camp on 09 April 2019. This elusive snowman has only been sighted at Makalu-Barun National Park in the past. pic.twitter.com/AMD4MYIgV7 — ADG PI – INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) April 29, 2019

The tweet on the “mythical beast” garnered various kinds of reactions — a mix of astonishment, skepticism, and of course mocking. As many couldn’t believe why would the Army put out such a tweet, others were concerned if Yeti is a one-footed animal. Many poked fun and drew parallels with the Adventures of Tintin in Tibet and with Game of Thrones being aired, many joked it could have been the Nigh King.

It could well be the Night King 👑 https://t.co/dKzzJC8rrW — Sadiq ‘Sameer’ Bhat (@sadiquiz) April 30, 2019

Sorry I shouldn’t say anything but the footprints look like he was playing “Lagori” or he has only one leg! https://t.co/JCy9eaOvrr — Anuj Khurana (@HaddHaiYaar) April 30, 2019

Next time they will also find Yeti’s Puspak Viman!!! And his wifi network and the Test tube he came from!!! https://t.co/DCfryr512g — Satyavrat Mishra (@satyavrat_m) April 30, 2019

This is a late April Fools’ Day joke, right? https://t.co/YQ52hfctHu — Shantanu Chikara (@ShantanuChikara) April 30, 2019

Worry not. Arya settled the matter yesterday. https://t.co/jyvZ39yJ0m — Parth Kulkarni (@parthya) April 30, 2019

Did the Night King send a giant on recce perhaps?#GoT #yeti https://t.co/ZlNyaL1Ivu — Citizen Amlanjyoti Saikia (@MajorAchilles) April 30, 2019

Hanuman ji on mountains ?? Just a thought 😂😂 https://t.co/kaQVbg0sbH — Anubhav khare (@khareanubhav) April 30, 2019

I can see a movie being made on this! Bollywood please make this happen https://t.co/BjPW8q3ZUq — Totes McGoats™ (@saptesh) April 30, 2019

Lagta hai Indian army ne aaj Trump ki bhaasha mai course kiya hai🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/0C3aTqtBRI — Karan Sethi (@karan7sethi) April 30, 2019

TinTin didn’t tell us Yetis played hopscotch https://t.co/44dJercGmM — AwkWord (@cynicundercover) April 30, 2019

Can you please search more? If any signs of Rambha & Urvashi as well? My every fantasy dream believe they exist too 😻😻 — Sarcasm™ (@SarcasticRofl) April 30, 2019

Mystery solved…..yeti is using pogo stick pic.twitter.com/4bAUhsSRdY — Hiren Doshi (@hiren74) April 30, 2019

Classified.. It’s part of program for Yeti warfare training. Russians can train whales, Americans seals, we train Yeti for extreme weather warfare ;) — Kaushal (@freeDUM) April 30, 2019

I always knew Tintin was right. He was the first to spot the mysterious beast Yeti. Time to re-read Tintin In Tibet pic.twitter.com/mEBdxhqTVx — bhavatosh singh (@bhavatoshsingh) April 30, 2019

He entered in city for voting pic.twitter.com/8QQRr5NBIR — Asif Karjikar (@asif_karjikar) April 29, 2019

The legend of the Yeti, or ‘Abominable Snowman’, dates back to the 1920s. According to the fable, the ape-like creature roams in the Himalayan region but has never been spotted, and there is no evidence of it. The name was coined by a British explorer who first documented similar footprints in the Lhakpa La of Tibet. It is also commonly referred to as Meh-Teh (man-bear) and Kang-mi (snowman).