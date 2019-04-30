Toggle Menu
From Night King to Tintin: Indian Army’s tweet on #Yeti gets everyone talking online

As many couldn't believe why would the Army put out such a tweet, others were concerned if Yeti is a one-footed animal.

Indian Army’s tweet on Yeti footprints created a huge buzz online.

The Indian Army tweeted on Monday that its mountaineering expedition team spotted footprints of the mythical creature, Yeti in the Himalayas. The army shared photos of footprint trail on the snowy terrain — leaving people on micro-blogging site Twitter happy.

Taking to Twitter, the Army said the team found “mysterious footprints” of a Yeti, a mythical creature of Nepalese folklore, measuring 32.15 inches, near the Makalu base camp in Nepal on April 9, 2019. “This elusive snowman has only been sighted at Makalu-Barun National Park in the past,” they added with photos of the footprint and the members of the expedition team that spotted it.

The tweet on the “mythical beast” garnered various kinds of reactions — a mix of astonishment, skepticism, and of course mocking. As many couldn’t believe why would the Army put out such a tweet, others were concerned if Yeti is a one-footed animal. Many poked fun and drew parallels with the Adventures of Tintin in Tibet and with Game of Thrones being aired, many joked it could have been the Nigh King.

The legend of the Yeti, or ‘Abominable Snowman’, dates back to the 1920s. According to the fable, the ape-like creature roams in the Himalayan region but has never been spotted, and there is no evidence of it. The name was coined by a British explorer who first documented similar footprints in the Lhakpa La of Tibet. It is also commonly referred to as Meh-Teh (man-bear) and Kang-mi (snowman).

