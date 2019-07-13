From national flag to lightsaber: Indians list things they would carry to Moon

Toggle Menu
From dreaming to fly a drone on the Moon to setting up an agricultural farm -- here are some of the interesting answers doing rounds on Twitter.

As ISRO asked for a list of Moon Essentials, Indian Twitterati did not disappoint.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all set to launch its ambitious lunar project Chandrayaan-2 on Monday but the buzz surrounding the mission has already hooked Indians online. Ahead of the mission, which will be launched on July 15 at 2:51 am from the Satish Dhawan space centre in Sriharikota, the Indian space agency has started a campaign online to know what would people like to take with them on their lunar journey.

With #MoonEssentials, Twitterati are sharing their special list of things they would like to take on their space journey while taking a historic Moonwalk. Of course, the one common thing that has been appearing in everyone’s list is the national flag, but some of the other interesting answers are too getting a nod from ISRO.

