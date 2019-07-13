From national flag to lightsaber: Indians list things they would carry to Moon

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all set to launch its ambitious lunar project Chandrayaan-2 on Monday but the buzz surrounding the mission has already hooked Indians online. Ahead of the mission, which will be launched on July 15 at 2:51 am from the Satish Dhawan space centre in Sriharikota, the Indian space agency has started a campaign online to know what would people like to take with them on their lunar journey.

Advertising

With #MoonEssentials, Twitterati are sharing their special list of things they would like to take on their space journey while taking a historic Moonwalk. Of course, the one common thing that has been appearing in everyone’s list is the national flag, but some of the other interesting answers are too getting a nod from ISRO.

Our third set of #MoonEssentials from –– @harshroy24 (Bihar), Rohan Yadav (Baramati), and Afroz Ahmad (Ramagundam) –– features a re-entry vehicle an essential component for manned space missions. What else would you take to the #Moon?#Chandrayaan2 #GSLVmkIII #ISRO pic.twitter.com/RdkQbXitkL — ISRO (@isro) July 13, 2019

From dreaming to fly a drone on the Moon to setting up an agricultural farm — here are some of the interesting answers doing rounds on Twitter.

#MoonEssentials

I will take

1. Tiranga

2. A telescope, to see how India looks from there

3. A pen given to phunsuk wangdu(3 idiots), to check does it work on moon

4. All secular speech giving people

5. A pillow to rest and watch upwards(earth) while sleeping — Sne_HitMan (@snehithtammewar) July 13, 2019

#MoonEssentials

1. Solar powered Radio transmitter for detecting any seismic activities or asteroid rain on the moon

2.Laser reflectors mounted on the rover so that we can shoot pin pointed laser to moon and receive signals back

3. Indian flag vth landing site name CHANDRASHEKHAR — ISRO RLV TD (@isro_rlv) July 12, 2019

As I come from farmers family obviously I would start Agricultural on moon

My list-

1)A Spacesuit

2)Lots of Oxygen tanks

3)Microwave to extract water

4)Air tight tent

5)Rice and lettuce seeds

6)RGB LEDs

7)Room Heater

8)3d printer

9)Camera

10)Radio

Indian flag🇮🇳#MoonEssentials pic.twitter.com/Ka8GKtXN5V — Vinay Verma (@Vinay___Verma) July 12, 2019

#MoonEssentials @isro

I would like to carry –

1. National flag

2. Portrait of Sir A.P.J Abdul Kalam

3. Collage portrait of our freedom fighters

4. My dream is to hoist our National flag and play our National Anthem on surface of moon

Jai Hind 🇮🇳 — Ayush Kumar Choudhary (@Ayushofficial14) July 12, 2019

#MoonEssentials

1. INDIAN FLAG🇮🇳🙏

2. I’d take Names of all Isro Scientists. 🙏

3. Solar panels for essential battery.

4. Additional robots n electric essentials to find out n record moon’s atmosphere. #Chandrayaan2 — Ravindra (@Ravindra9101999) July 12, 2019

So here’s my #MoonEssentials

✅ National Flag

✅Plant (for experiment)

✅Pressure cooker (To see what’s the difference in cooking on Earth and moon)

✅Volleyball (as I want to jump highest and hit a smash like a professional)

❌ weighing machine (I am already underweight)@isro https://t.co/eY9N0hsG0c — MeThinks (@happysad181) July 12, 2019

#MoonEssentials

1. My Indian Flag along with Earths Flag.

2. The Hydroponic kit to test for plant survival.

3. My survival kit… obviously

4. Test for Aquaponics further if Hydroponics is successful.

5. A Drone kit for surveillance of my activities and exploring moon. #ISRO — Jyotiraditya (@AstroRaditya) July 12, 2019

#MoonEssentials : 1. Loads of MTR Puliyogare Mix and bags of rice

2. Solar panel with solar hot pan

3. Thermal ⛺ tent

4. UNO cards

5. Tablet device loaded with all movies ever released in this world

6. H and O2 cylinders and recipe to make water

7. Lightsaber — NGR (@NGR_blr) July 12, 2019

@isro #MoonEssentials @narendramodi @PMOIndia hamko moon pr ak small statue khdha karna chiye aryabhatt ji ka becoz that men deserve respect in the world without his inventory no any country land on moon hum bhartiyo k liye garv ki baat hogi ye pic.twitter.com/jFni8lLtn0 — Ankit Pancholi (@AnkitPancholi15) July 13, 2019

#MoonEssentials @isro Payload for Moon mission: 1. Me

2. My brother

3. My sister (my parents think we dont belong to earth)#ByeByeEarth 🌍 — Shivanshu Singh (@Ritok66376427) July 12, 2019