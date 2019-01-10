Rajyavardhan Rathore’s #5MinuteAur challenge to promote sports gets thumbs up online

As the Khelo India Youth Games 2019 was declared open in Pune on Wednesday, Union Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore started a new challenge with the same name online. Encouraging children to take up sports, Rathore initiated the hashtags #5MinuteAur and #KheloIndia, tagging others to share their experience.
The minister shared a video of him playing table tennis and tagged Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli, tennis player Saina Nehwal, actors Deepika Padukone and Salman Khan to take up the challenge highlighting “Aur Khelenge Toh Aur Jitenge! (the more we play, the more we win)”.
Bas #5MinuteAur-haven’t v all asked fr it-in playgrounds,exam halls or on the phone?
Let’s b the voice of our young athletes & say it loud-
#5MinuteAur #KheloIndia
Aur Khelenge Toh Aur Jitenge!
Share ur story of #5MinuteAur @imVkohli @NSaina @deepikapadukone @BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/dg91JfzN7z
— Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) January 9, 2019
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other ministers in his Cabinet, and Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan were among those who responded to the initiative.
More sports, better health and a fitter nation! #5MinuteAur is a great effort that will further fitness levels across India.
It’s also wonderful to see noted athletes talk about their own experiences vis-à-vis spending more time on the field. @kheloindia
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 9, 2019
Kick-started ‘Panchayat Cricket League’ in Hazaribagh
There is phenomenal talent at the grass-roots which is getting deserved forum under the leadership of Hon. PM Sh. @narendramodi ji & execution by @Ra_THORe ji
Couldn’t resist playing few shots & told myself ‘Bas #5MinuteAur‘ pic.twitter.com/OVyN9WMesD
— Jayant Sinha (@jayantsinha) January 10, 2019
Fantastic initiative by @Ra_THORe for our young talent. 🇮🇳💪
Tennis and Cricket are really close to my heart.🏏🎾 I have grown up playing them and almost always wanted ‘Bas #5MinuteAur‘
I invite @msdhoni @KirenRijiju @ianuragthakur & @ManojTiwariMP to share their stories. pic.twitter.com/HONKKq80nk
— Jayant Sinha (@jayantsinha) January 9, 2019
Great initiative by @Ra_THORe ji for our young talents. From childhood I passionately played Football & Athletics. I can still score goals⚽️. Never tired I was always- “Bas #5MinuteAur“. I invite @sureshpprabhu ji @PiyushGoyal ji @naqvimukhtar ji to share their stories. pic.twitter.com/ScwzzyUrib
— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) January 9, 2019
Bas #5MinuteAur – haven’t v all asked for it – in playgrounds, exam halls ke in the phone?
Let’s be the voice of our young athletes & say it loud – #5MinuteAur #KheloIndia
Aur khelenge toh aur jitenge! @Ra_THORe pic.twitter.com/Qw8aB56ewD
— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) January 9, 2019
I would like to thank @Ra_THORe sir for this initiative #5MinuteAur #KheloIndia2019 🙏👍.. Further I nominate @SDhawan25 @parupallik and @MirzaSania for this initiative ☺️ pic.twitter.com/Weq3PY8Huc
— Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) January 9, 2019
#5MinuteAur #kheloaurjiyo @Ra_THORe Thank you for making India a Sporting Nation! #India pic.twitter.com/P8o6WRB4xS
— Anjum Moudgil (@anjum_moudgil) January 9, 2019
Excellent initiative @Ra_THORe ji “Courage doesn’t mean you don’t get afraid. Courage means you don’t let fear stop you.” Wishing all the very best to all participating athletes of #KheloIndiaYouthGames2019 #5MinuteAur #KheloIndia @virenrasquinha @WrestlerSushil @boxervijender
— Mary Kom (@MangteC) January 9, 2019
Sports has played an integral part of my life. Whenever I get #5MinuteAur I play cricket. What is the sport you’ll play?
I request all to be a part of this sporting revolution & let the kids of our country play the sports they love. #KheloIndia @Ra_THORe @Media_SAI
— Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) January 8, 2019
Not just celebrities, people have been inspired to join the movement and are sharing their videos and photos too online.
Bas #5MinuteAur–
Let’s be the voice for young ones ! Apni to Kisiki nahi suni , hum to Kisiki zaroor sunenge ……@ra_rathore
Let’s b the voice of our young athletes & say it loud-
#5MinuteAur #KheloIndia
Aur Khelenge Toh Aur Jitenge!
Share ur story of @rjshonali @iamdivya pic.twitter.com/iTvdURgHfm
— RJ Pratham (@RJ_Pratham) January 9, 2019
खेलेगा इंडिया तो बढ़ेगा इंडिया @narendramodi #5MinuteAur @Ra_THORe pic.twitter.com/wtlpxTQ7aM
— Anmol Sinha (@anmolsinha19) January 10, 2019
#5MinuteAur table tennis in khargone pic.twitter.com/VhBchH7f29
— Chandrakantsoni (@SoniChandu) January 10, 2019
#5MinuteAur
Daring Challange to Face, But I Live to Race. :) pic.twitter.com/F01GZlu2rp
— Arijit Chowdhury (@Arijit_2016) January 10, 2019
Bas #5MinuteAur
share ur story of @virendersehwag #सर @akshaykumar #सरAdvertising
आपका एक #fan. Pls @virendersehwag
#सर @akshaykumar #सर#5MinuteAur #KheloIndia @Ra_THORe #सर pic.twitter.com/hyknQfiX9d
— PawanR Kumar Sahu (@PawanrSahu) January 10, 2019
Even when my practice is over and my team mates have left the ground. i tell my dad #5MinuteAur .#KheloIndia @StarSportsIndia @Ra_THORe pic.twitter.com/mrh7tK4mP8
— MIshti (@MISHTIrious) January 9, 2019
#KheloIndia #5MinuteAur @Ra_THORe Perfect story and example😊 My daughter Parthi wanted 5 Minute more and wanted to play, but her mother @CAAshaKumawat doesn’t want😎
Khelga India tho badega India pic.twitter.com/dYzoGbYF06
— Surender Kumawat (@suren4u2u) January 9, 2019
#5MinuteAur #KheloIndia2019 #KheloIndia #RajvardhanRathore #narendramodi support the initiative this will help us to win more Olympic medals @narendramodi @rajvardhanrathore
Khelo aur khelanedo 5 min aur for #BetterhealthfitterIndia pic.twitter.com/X34gZPTocf
— Smita Kabra (@sarishaarts) January 9, 2019