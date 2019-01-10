Rajyavardhan Rathore’s #5MinuteAur challenge to promote sports gets thumbs up online

As the Khelo India Youth Games 2019 was declared open in Pune on Wednesday, Union Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore started a new challenge with the same name online. Encouraging children to take up sports, Rathore initiated the hashtags #5MinuteAur and #KheloIndia, tagging others to share their experience.

The minister shared a video of him playing table tennis and tagged Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli, tennis player Saina Nehwal, actors Deepika Padukone and Salman Khan to take up the challenge highlighting “Aur Khelenge Toh Aur Jitenge! (the more we play, the more we win)”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other ministers in his Cabinet, and Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan were among those who responded to the initiative.

More sports, better health and a fitter nation! #5MinuteAur is a great effort that will further fitness levels across India. It’s also wonderful to see noted athletes talk about their own experiences vis-à-vis spending more time on the field. @kheloindia — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 9, 2019

Kick-started ‘Panchayat Cricket League’ in Hazaribagh There is phenomenal talent at the grass-roots which is getting deserved forum under the leadership of Hon. PM Sh. @narendramodi ji & execution by @Ra_THORe ji Couldn’t resist playing few shots & told myself ‘Bas #5MinuteAur‘ pic.twitter.com/OVyN9WMesD — Jayant Sinha (@jayantsinha) January 10, 2019

Fantastic initiative by @Ra_THORe for our young talent. 🇮🇳💪 Tennis and Cricket are really close to my heart.🏏🎾 I have grown up playing them and almost always wanted ‘Bas #5MinuteAur‘ I invite @msdhoni @KirenRijiju @ianuragthakur & @ManojTiwariMP to share their stories. pic.twitter.com/HONKKq80nk — Jayant Sinha (@jayantsinha) January 9, 2019

Great initiative by @Ra_THORe ji for our young talents. From childhood I passionately played Football & Athletics. I can still score goals⚽️. Never tired I was always- “Bas #5MinuteAur“. I invite @sureshpprabhu ji @PiyushGoyal ji @naqvimukhtar ji to share their stories. pic.twitter.com/ScwzzyUrib — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) January 9, 2019

Not just celebrities, people have been inspired to join the movement and are sharing their videos and photos too online.

Bas #5MinuteAur– Let’s be the voice for young ones ! Apni to Kisiki nahi suni , hum to Kisiki zaroor sunenge ……@ra_rathore

Let’s b the voice of our young athletes & say it loud-

#5MinuteAur #KheloIndia

Aur Khelenge Toh Aur Jitenge! Share ur story of @rjshonali @iamdivya pic.twitter.com/iTvdURgHfm — RJ Pratham (@RJ_Pratham) January 9, 2019

#5MinuteAur

Daring Challange to Face, But I Live to Race. :) pic.twitter.com/F01GZlu2rp — Arijit Chowdhury (@Arijit_2016) January 10, 2019

Even when my practice is over and my team mates have left the ground. i tell my dad #5MinuteAur .#KheloIndia @StarSportsIndia @Ra_THORe pic.twitter.com/mrh7tK4mP8 — MIshti (@MISHTIrious) January 9, 2019