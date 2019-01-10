Toggle Menu
Rajyavardhan Rathore’s #5MinuteAur challenge to promote sports gets thumbs up onlinehttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-in-india/from-ministers-to-actors-rajyavardhan-rathores-5-minute-aur-challenge-gets-thundering-response-online-to-promote-sports-in-india-5531756/

Rajyavardhan Rathore’s #5MinuteAur challenge to promote sports gets thumbs up online

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mary Kom lauded the minister for his initiative, others joined in the challenge and shared photos and videos of them playing sports.

The sports minister’s initiative is to promote sports among young generation. (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

As the Khelo India Youth Games 2019 was declared open in Pune on Wednesday, Union Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore started a new challenge with the same name online. Encouraging children to take up sports, Rathore initiated the hashtags #5MinuteAur and #KheloIndia, tagging others to share their experience.

The minister shared a video of him playing table tennis and tagged Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli, tennis player Saina Nehwal, actors Deepika Padukone and Salman Khan to take up the challenge highlighting “Aur Khelenge Toh Aur Jitenge! (the more we play, the more we win)”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other ministers in his Cabinet, and Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan were among those who responded to the initiative.

Not just celebrities, people have been inspired to join the movement and are sharing their videos and photos too online.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Man left fuming finding his ex-gf's friend still using his Netflix account two years after break-up
2 Mumbai, Nagpur police ride on Gully Boy meme fest, promote road safety online
3 Gully Boy trailer release: Fans flood social media with ‘mar jaayega tu’ memes