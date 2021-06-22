scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 22, 2021
Latest news

From ‘Jab we met’ to ‘Dose-Tana’: Twitter thread gives vaccine twist to Bollywood movie titles

Along with the hashtag #VaccineMovieTitles, netizens are giving a creative and hilarious spin to already existing film names.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 22, 2021 6:17:57 pm
Vaccine movie titles, Viral Twitter thread, vaccine movie titles trend, Twitter trend, Bollywood movie titles vaccine twist, Trending news, Indian Express newsFrom ‘Kabhi Covisheild Kabhi Covaxin’, ‘Jab Ne Bana Di Jodi’ to ‘Dose-Tana’, Twitter saw creativity and humour at its best.

While Indians are busy trying to get a vaccination slot to protect themselves from Covid-19, the massive vaccination drive underway across the country has reflected on social media too, with netizens coming up with hilarious trends, the latest among them linking Bollywood movie titles and vaccines.

Along with the hashtag #VaccineMovieTitles, netizens are giving a creative and hilarious spin to already existing film names.

From ‘Kabhi Covisheild Kabhi Covaxin’, ‘Jab Ne Bana Di Jodi’ to ‘Dose-Tana’, Twitter saw creativity and humour at its best. Take a look here:

India reported 82.70 lakh vaccinations on Monday, a daily record by far since the vaccination drive was launched on January 16.

Under the government’s new vaccination policy, the Centre will procure 75 per cent of the vaccine stock from the open market and distribute it to states and will be administered free to everyone of age 18 years or older at government vaccination centres.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 22: Latest News

Advertisement