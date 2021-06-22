From ‘Jab we met’ to ‘Dose-Tana’: Twitter thread gives vaccine twist to Bollywood movie titles

From ‘Kabhi Covisheild Kabhi Covaxin’, ‘Jab Ne Bana Di Jodi’ to ‘Dose-Tana’, Twitter saw creativity and humour at its best.

While Indians are busy trying to get a vaccination slot to protect themselves from Covid-19, the massive vaccination drive underway across the country has reflected on social media too, with netizens coming up with hilarious trends, the latest among them linking Bollywood movie titles and vaccines.

Along with the hashtag #VaccineMovieTitles, netizens are giving a creative and hilarious spin to already existing film names.

From ‘Kabhi Covisheild Kabhi Covaxin’, ‘Jab Ne Bana Di Jodi’ to ‘Dose-Tana’, Twitter saw creativity and humour at its best. Take a look here:

Fifty side effects of vaccine#VaccineMovieTitles https://t.co/AQgWTFRQSs — CA Kakul Misra (@KakulMisra) June 21, 2021

Inspired from a 3rd grade movie named “Hijack”#VaccineMovieTitles pic.twitter.com/4zsXaJq5kf — Riya (@WanderBish) June 20, 2021

Hum Vaccine Le Chuke Sanam

.#VaccineMovieTitles — Aachal Agrawal 👀😌 (@Awwwchallllll) June 21, 2021

2 More Shots Please#VaccineMovieTitles — Swarnjeet Nath Tiwary🇮🇳 (@Swarnjeet_6402) June 21, 2021

Few good ones so far: Dose-tana,

Vaccine ke side effects,

Vaccine na Milegi Dobara

2 Doses

Hun Vaccine Le Chuke Sanam Add more guys, tweet with this hashtag #VaccineMovieTitles — Ashish Jain (@In_Sane_Saint) June 21, 2021

India reported 82.70 lakh vaccinations on Monday, a daily record by far since the vaccination drive was launched on January 16.

Under the government’s new vaccination policy, the Centre will procure 75 per cent of the vaccine stock from the open market and distribute it to states and will be administered free to everyone of age 18 years or older at government vaccination centres.