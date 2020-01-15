From Hrithik Roshan to Big B, Bollywood can’t stop gushing over this TikTok star’s dance moves

“Smoothest air walker I have seen. Who is this man?” tweeted Roshan. “Smoothest air walker I have seen. Who is this man?” tweeted Roshan.

While Hrithik Roshan has often impressed his fans with his flawless dance moves, this time it is a TikTok star who has blown the Bollywood actor’s mind.

Taking to Twitter, the actor shared a video posted by @pokershash. “Smoothest air walker I have seen. Who is this man?” tweeted Roshan. The clip, which has been viewed over 1.5 million times, features a TikTok user who goes by the name Yuvraj Singh aka ‘@babajackson2020’ on the video-sharing app.

Once shared online, many gave details of the dancer including the user who had originally posted the video. “Thank You so much. He is Yuvraj Singh from Rajasthan,” @pokershash tweeted while sharing a link to Singh’s Instagram profile.

However, it was not just Roshan who was bowled over by Singh’s performance. Other celebrities such as superstar Amitabh Bachchan, Suniel Shetty and choreographer Remo D’souza, among others.

